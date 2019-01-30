Photo submitted Chef and author, Erin Rowe, led the January Teen Night. She showed the attendees creative writing techniques through several fun and entertaining exercises.

Library Foundation

Help the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation expand the library. Your donation matters. Mail to Bella Vista Public Library Foundation, 11 Dickens Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

'Librarians Unhushed'

Tune in to library staff members Amanda and Bailley on the Bella Vista Public Library's new podcast, "Librarians Unhushed." These two gals are book lovin,' Diet Coke drinkin' chatterboxes. On the podcast, they ramble on about books, movies, life in a library and anything else that comes to mind. Podcast episodes will be published on the second Monday of the month. You'll be able to find our podcast on our website and most podcast listening services.

Friends of the Library meeting

Learn how to be a great friend. All friends of the library, board members and those who join every year, are invited to attend this fantastic presentation at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30. Ruth Hyatt, manager of library development at the Arkansas State Library, travels the state providing training sessions to the public, library staff, and friends groups. The friends of the library group presentation runs about 90 minutes, dependent on questions and provides a solid overview on the operation of a friends of the library group from start-up to revival. Every member of the group will benefit from this session. Join us at this session and learn all the ways that you can be a great friend to your library.

Saturday afternoon for kids

Join us on the first Saturday of the month at 2 p.m. for fun and exciting programs directed for children and families. In February, we're having a craft day.

The Pod People

Love podcasts? Then join the Pod People. At 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of the month, we discuss a new podcast. For February, we're talking about Dr. Death by Wondery. Listeners, be aware that this podcast contains adult language and some disturbing, but very discussable content.

Long- and short-term Medicare seminar

Insurance agent Jeremy Janes will be at the library for an educational seminar at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, to explain how short-term and long-term care insurance can protect your home, investments and retirement from the high cost of nursing home or assisted-living facilities. Learn how these plans cover adult day care, hospice care and home health services.

Rocket Languages

Rocket Languages is offered through the library website. This language-learning service offers online courses for 15 different languages. All you need is a library card to access it.

Kindle checkout

Kindle Paperwhites and Kindle Fires are available for checkout to patrons in good standing. Each device is loaded with several books and may be checked out for three weeks. New books are added to each device every month. See library staff for the checkout agreement and procedure.

Encore books

The Friends of the Library's used-book store is open six days a week during regular library hours, with everyday low pricing on hardbacks, DVDs, puzzles, children's books, paperbacks, biographies, health and wellness topics and much more. All proceeds of this ongoing fundraiser support the library.

Freegal Music

The library has Freegal Music, which allows patrons to listen to and download music for free through the library website. All you need is a library card. Patrons can download and keep up to three songs a week.

Exhibits

January's displays are provided by Dick and Nancy Sherbowdy and Gail Cowdin.

Floral arrangement

January's floral arrangement is designed and provided by Jane Gordon of the Bella Vista Garden Club. Each month, a member of the Bella Vista Garden Club creates an original floral design to be displayed for patron enjoyment.

Hours and website

Regular library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with weekend hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Bella Vista Public Library is located at 11 Dickens Place. For further information on programs and services, call 479-855-1753 or visit the Library website at www.bvpl.org.

Community on 01/30/2019