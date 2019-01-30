Digging started late last week to investigate the former stump dump site off Trafalgar Road.

The site, which has been burning since July of last year, was dug into near the edge of the Blue Mountain Storage vehicle parking area, on the outer edge of the former dump site.

Nate Olson, public information manager with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, said that Missouri-based firm, Environmental Works Incorporated, was contracted by EnSafe to dig an exploratory trench.

"The trench will be used to assess the presence or absence of waste if that material is burning, and depth to native material," Olson said.

Fire Chief Steve Sims said that the fire department kept personnel on-site with a backup pump truck to monitor the excavation and put out any fire that comes up.

Cost estimates to put out the fire via excavation came in at $21 million to $37 million, well above the expected $5 to $10 million.

Governor Asa Hutchinson asked ADEQ and EnSafe to pursue more cost-effective alternatives, according to a press release issued by the ADEQ, and will be seeking further assistance from the EPA.

Mayor Peter Christie said during last week's city council work session that while there is a sidebar conversation with the EPA, the government shutdown prevents the agency from doing anything official.

Governor Hutchinson has freed up money for initial preparation work, Christie said.

The state is leading efforts to put out the fire, he said, and the city is taking direction from state agencies.

"We will help wherever we can and wherever we're asked to," Christie said.

Heavy equipment will be working on-site to cut a trench near the storage area Thursday and Friday and possibly going into Saturday, he said.

Fire department personnel will be on-site, he said, and the city has also been asked to do road work and relocate a stormwater pipe, but there are questions as to whether the city has legal access to the specific spaces discussed.

Service roads will need to be built to provide access to the site, he said, and the Arkansas Forestry Commission is expected to build firebreaks around the site -- though they will need a few days without rain to do it, which may not happen soon.

Surface water samples are expected to be collected today and air quality monitoring stations are in place at Fire Station 2, which is near the fire site, and at a property across Mercy Way from Cooper Elementary.

The city will also impose a burn ban on all properties within half a mile of the burn site, with an exception for fireplaces and wood stoves used to heat homes.

"There's no reason to add more smoke," he said.

This should also help avoid skewing air quality readings, he said.

Christie said he'd expect an evacuation order if the state government chose to excavate material because that would make the smoke worse, initially.

Moreover, he said, he's spoken with retailers, including Lowes, which may be able to make emergency supplies available to residents.

"We're advocating already. I'm on the phone all the time," he said.

