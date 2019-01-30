Beaver Lake eagle watch cruises

Hobbs State Park has offered eagle watch tours on Beaver Lake for nine years. Every cruise is different. You never know what wildlife you will see. According to Chris Pistole, Hobbs State Park interpreter, "It's always great to be out on the water, and then to see the wildlife too adds special meaning to each cruise. We always expect to see bald eagles, but don't forget about the beautiful osprey, the always hungry great blue herons, the red-tailed hawks, the ducks, the kingfishers, deer, turtles, and the list goes on. No one will ever be disappointed on our eagle tours." Pistole added, "We only take 18 guests at a time, so it's important that folks call the park in a timely manner to ensure that their names get on the boarding lists."

Hobbs State Park Eagle Cruise dates still open for the next couple of months are: Feb. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Cost for adults is $10 plus tax. Cost for children, 6-12, is $5 plus tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m. on the days of the reservations. For more information and to make reservations, call the park at 479-789-5000.

Sweetheart lunch/Eagle watch

Share the wonders of nature with your sweetheart this Valentine's Day weekend by taking an Eagle Watch Cruise on beautiful Beaver Lake and enjoying a scrumptious lunch at Ventris Trails End Resort. Lunch features grilled bacon-wrapped chicken with mushrooms, onions and cheese, twice baked potato, seasoned green beans, French onion soup and salad with homemade bread rolls, Boston cream pie, tea or coffee. A vegetarian option is offered. Alcoholic beverages are available at an additional charge.

There are two Sweetheart Cruises to choose from. One will run Saturday, Feb. 16, and the other Sunday, Feb. 17. Each cruise will leave Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 11 a.m. and return at 2 p.m. The cost is $80 plus tax per couple or $40 plus tax per individual. Reservations and payment must be made in advance. Contact Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area Visitor Center at 479-789-5000 to reserve your spot.

No need for a Telescope to enjoy the night sky

Beginners to astronomy often believe that their first step should be to purchase a telescope. Telescopes can be frustrating because you need to learn how to use the finder, multiple eyepieces and the focuser. Then, how much do I need to spend to get a decent telescope? The night sky is full of all types of objects, some large and some small, some bright and some faint. Many do not require a giant telescope with high magnification to be able to see them. They can be enjoyed with an ordinary set of binoculars. Sugar Creek Astronomical Society director, Kent Marts, will share the reasons why starting with binoculars may be right for you and will provide some valuable tips and tricks when using binoculars. After the lecture, the group will head outside for a Star Party to view the night sky.

Bring if you can: binoculars; one-person folding chair; star chart (if you have one); and flashlight (covered with a red cloth or red balloon).

This event will take place beginning with a lecture at 6 p.m. and a star party at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Hobbs Visitor Center. The cost is free and everyone is welcome.

Fun with Mother Nature

We hear about our great friend, Mother Nature, but at Hobbs State Park, you can actually see her the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. all year. Her favorite thing to do is to read nature-related stories of the forest and the animals that live there. Storytime will be followed by "hands-on" nature-craft activities. Children of all ages are welcome, however, most stories will target children 3-6 years of age.

(Keep this list on your refrigerator so you never miss Mother Nature.)

Mother Nature visits and reading subjects for all this year:

Feb. 9 -- The Woods in Winter -- Where are the animals?

March 9 -- Getting Ready for Spring -- Changes in the Woods

April 13 -- Dandelions -- Stars in the Grass

May 11 -- Around the Pond -- Frogs and Toads

June 8 -- Animals in The Night

July 13 -- Water Dance -- Water Cycle and Storm Drain Pollution

Aug. 10 -- Caterpillar to Butterfly

Sept. 14 -- Autumn in the Woods -- Preparing for Winter

Oct. 12 -- Bats -- Not Really Scary

Nov. 9 -- It's Turkey Time

Dec. 14 -- Who Goes There? Footprints and Animal Signs

Park Visitor Center

For additional information on Hobbs programs, trails, picnicking or meeting room rental and the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area Visitor Center, contact the park at 479-789-5000. The visitor center is located on Arkansas Highway 12, just east of the War Eagle Road intersection.

To learn more about upcoming Friends of Hobbs speakers and other park programs, go to www.friendsofhobbs.com and www.Arkansas StateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea.

