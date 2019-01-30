Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services will host its third annual Garden Party from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at The Peel Mansion and Heritage Gardens in Bentonville.

This year, Vera Lloyd invites friends to come enjoy Cinco de Mayo-themed refreshments, live music, silent auction and a chance to learn more about the mission of Vera Lloyd. It will be a fun afternoon full of brightly colored flowers, Mexican cuisine and cervezas.

"The Garden Party is a great way to impact the lives of our youth who have been abused and neglected," Kathy French, director of development, said. "This is a celebration of how lives can be changed."

Tickets are $35 each, and tables of six are $200 each. The event is open to anyone who loves changing lives and a good fiesta. For more information, visit veralloyd.org or call 501-666-8195.

• • •

About Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services

Vera Lloyd has been caring for youth for more than 100 years. Over time, the programs have transformed to meet the changing needs of the children and families of Arkansas, but the purpose has remained the same: to share Christ's healing love with children, youth and family in crisis. Today, Vera Lloyd offers a 45-acre campus to meet the needs of youth in foster care, the juvenile justice system, and homeless and near-homeless families through the Families in Transition program. Wrap around services such as financial coaching, life skills and higher education resources help launch these youth and families into brighter futures.

General News on 01/30/2019