BV Homesteaders

The Bella Vista Homesteaders will meet at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Concordia of Bella Vista. The 4-H Robotic Team will be presenting a program. For further information, contact Lois Adams at 479-876-2460.

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Blvd. The public is invited. The featured speaker is Thrisha Auge, an artist. Her art teacher, Susan Edgmon, will be the guest speaker. The presentation is titled "Color Me New." This brunch is held on the second Tuesday of each month, and an all-American breakfast is served for $10. The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

The Prayer Connection meets at 9 a.m. on Feb. 5, at St. Theodore Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista.

For breakfast reservations or information, call 479-876-5422 or 513-703-4312, or email djlong45@cox.net.

USS Snook Base

The USS Snook Base held its January meeting at the Whole Hog Cafe in Rogers. The newly elected officers for 2019 are Commander Ken Spencer of Springdale, Vice Commander Mike Rainwater of Bella Vista, treasurer Herb Weiss of Bella Vista, and secretary Donna Jordan of Pea Ridge. Fundraising plans were discussed and the second annual yard sale will be held in May. Money is being raised to fund the "kaps(ss) 4 kids(ss)" program at Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital in Springdale.

This club organized as a United States Submarine Veterans program whose mission is to bring joy to sick children and to the vets who visit them. The next scheduled meeting is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Whole Hog Cafe in Rogers. Following lunch, there will be a business meeting and featured speaker, Patrick Robinson from the Benton County Veterans Service. The meeting is open to all that have qualified in the submarine service or are presently serving in submarine service. Swapping sea stories is another benefit of the club. Call Ken Spencer at 479-445-4037 for more information.

Altrusa

Altrusa Games Day is coming. The Altrusa Club of Bentonville/Bella Vista is hosting a games day starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5. Guests will be treated to lunch provided by local Altrusans, and all proceeds go to programs that benefit children's literacy. The event will be held at the United Lutheran Church, located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista. The entry fee (due in advance of the event) is $48 per four-person table. Contact Peggy Rosenthal to reserve a table via email at Prosenthal@dreamvacations.com.

Bike Club

The Bella Vista Bike Club is an informal group of road cyclists who enjoy riding together. Its only rule is that helmets are required on all rides. Club members come in a wide variety of ages and skill levels. The monthly ride calendar can be found at bellavistabikeclub.com. The bike club is active year round and may be addictive and beneficial to your health. The Bella Vista Bike Club also has several social events every year, plus picnic rides, to which nonriding spouses are invited. Newcomers are always welcome. The annual membership fee is $10 for each individual who rides. Email for information at bellavistabikeclub@gmail.com.

BV Traveling Sams

Schedule for the next meetings are: Feb. 14 at Big Whiskey, Bentonville; March 8 at Golden Corral (joint meeting with Jolly Rogers); April 11-14, Arkansas Good Sams State Rally, Texarkana; May 13-17, Bartlesville, Okla.; June 9-14, Bull Shoals State Park; July 10-13, Big Red Barn, Carthage, Mo.; Aug. 8, Ice Cream Social.

For more information about the Bella Vista Traveling Sams, call Virginia Reynolds at 479-715-6137.

Essentrics and Yoga Classes at the ARC

Essentrics and new Yoga classes have started at The Artist Retreat Center, located upstairs from Java Dudes. A drop-in fee of $10 is requested. Bring a mat and wear comfy clothes.

Monday: 9 a.m. Essentrics with Cindee; 6 p.m. Beginners Yoga with Lindsay

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. Beginners Power Yoga with Jessica; noon Power Lunch Flow Yoga with Jessica; 3:30 p.m. Lunar Slow Flow Yoga with Jessica; 6 p.m. Free Meditation with Anna; 6:30 p.m. Gentle Yoga with Anna

Wednesday: 9 a.m. Essentrics with Cindee; 10:30 a.m. Slow Flow Yoga with Lindsay

Thursday: 5:45 p.m. Essentrics with Cindee

Friday: 9 a.m. Essentrics with Cindee

Saturday: 9 a.m. Essentrics with Cindee; 10:30 a.m. Yoga with Amber; 3 p.m. Power Yoga with Jessica.

For additional information, please contact Lindsay Laue at mykindazen@gmail.com.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

Village Lake Writers and Poets meets monthly from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. February's meeting will host mentor, local and regional writer, Nancy Hartney. She will hold a workshop on how to use time in your writing and share a talk on her latest book. Meetings are free and open to the public and held at the Artist Retreat Center, 13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista. The meetings are held over lunchtime and sometimes include a potluck lunch. At other times, bring your own lunch or purchase from Java Dudes on-site. Each month there is a featured author, lively discussion and readings. For additional information, contact Joanie Roberts at 608-642-1294.

Diabetes Support Group

Enhance your diabetes care by joining Mercy's free monthly diabetes support group. Mercy certified diabetes educators will be on hand to discuss various topics related to ongoing diabetes management -- including lifestyle changes to make living with diabetes easier. Meetings are held the second Friday of every month from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Mercy Bella Vista Community Room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. These meetings are free and open to anyone with pre-diabetes, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. The upcoming dates include Feb. 8, March 8, April 12 and May 10. For more information, call 479-338-6086 or visit mercy.net/DiabetesSupport.

BV Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month in Room 1001 on the lower level of Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. They are free and open to the public. BVCC members are offered free classes on computer topics, as well as free assistance for any computerized device at Help Clinic sessions, held the first Saturday and third Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon in the BVCC's Training Center at the Highlands Crossings Center, Suite 208. Members are also eligible for free remote online support. The next Help Clinic session is Saturday, Feb. 2.

Advance signup is required to attend classes. Yearly membership is $20 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. January classes will be "Computer Security for Regular People, Part 1," "Why, When and How to Backup Your C: Drive," and "Slow PC? Let's Upgrade or Buy New."

There are three ways to join the BVCC: 1) in person at any monthly meeting, 2) in person at any Help Clinic or class session, or 3) by mail at any time of the month. The mailing address and application can be found under Contents at the website bvcompclub.org by clicking the Membership Application link. Additional information can also be found on the web site.

Embroidery Guild of NWA

The Embroidery Guild meets one time a month in both Bella Vista and Springdale. Everyone is welcome to attend any meeting and no stitching experience is necessary. Bella Vista meetings are at 9:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at St. Theodore's Church, 1001 Kingsland Road. Springdale meetings are at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the John Powell Senior Center, 610 E. Grove Ave. Additional information may be found at the website, bellavistaga.org.

January's meetings will include the first of six miniatures, "Stockings Through the Year." Each stocking uses a different embroidery technique. Kits are $5 each.

BV Fly Tyers Club

This club meets at 9 a.m. for a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10 to 11 a.m., every Thursday in Riordan Hall. The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service club consisting of approximately 190 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities and conducts service projects throughout northwest Arkansas.

Kiwanis Club

The Bella Vista Kiwanis Club meets weekly at 7 a.m. at Concordia every Thursday. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are all invited to attend. For more information, please contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Sunrise Rotary Club

The Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary Club has a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Concordia Main Building, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Sean at 417-455-6654.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets 4 to 5:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room of the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista. No previous experience or tryouts are required. For more information or to schedule the chorus for entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479-876-7204.

Bella Vista Women's Chorus

The Bella Vista Women's Chorus invites singers from the tri-county area to join the group. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience necessary. Directed by Larry Zehring, the group performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs and events. Rehearsals are held at 12:45 p.m. Mondays in the music room of the Bella Vista First United Methodist Church. The Bella Vista Women's Chorus is available to sing at events. Contact 479-715-6154 for more information or visit WomensChorusBV.com.

Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. For information, call 479-268-5391.

Pride of the Ozarks Barbershop Chorus

Pride of the Ozarks Barbershop Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville (across from Lowe's). Singing in harmony, a Cappella, is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

Solo Fusion Group

The Solo Fusion Group is an active 50s-plus singles group in Bella Vista. This group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Guaranty Bank in Jane, Mo. There are a variety of activities and events happening every month. Those interested are welcome to attend. For additional information, contact Linda Stafford at 479-402-6241 or Terri Kindred at 660-815-3418.

Line Dance Club

A beginners line dance class meets on Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:45 to 2 p.m. The class meets in Riordan Hall. The registration fee for this class is $20. There is a $35 annual fee payable to Riordan Hall. If a registrant does not have a Bella Vista photo ID, there is also a $2.50 per class fee to Riordan Hall. The class is taught by Kristine Schaap. New dancers will have the opportunity to learn line dancing steps and dances that use the steps. There are handouts, lots of practice time and personal attention. For more information, contact Kristine Schaap at 479-876-2715.

BV Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. More information on amateur radio and the BVRC is available at BellaVistaRadioClub.com.

BV Strings

Bella Vista Strings is a casual acoustic jam group that meets at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Artist Retreat Center. Those who enjoy playing different styles of music are invited to visit and consider joining the BV Strings. The group plays rock, folk, bluegrass and country. The music is submitted by members. For more information, email BVStrings@gmail.com, visit bvstrings.org or call 479-366-0045.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization giving back to the community. The club teaches kids the art of carving, using soap as a medium, in hopes they will move on to the art of carving in wood. The club supplies the necessary tools and there is no charge. The BV Woodcarvers Club has shown and taught this art at several organizations in the surrounding area, such as the Amazeum, Bella Vista Public Library and Cub Scouts. Please contact the club if a group of kids is interested in this unique art form. The club also sets up a tent in mid-October at the Spanker Creek Arts and Crafts Festival in which people can view and purchase one of many member displays of carved wood items. As each item is handcrafted, there are no two alike. Club members (men and women) are talented carvers willing to teach anyone wanting to learn the art of wood carving. Meetings are held from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall. For more information, contact John Brach, club president, at carvinarky2@gmail.com or call 479-644-4202.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing

Attention all military veterans with VA disability, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings. Meetings are held the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Visit the national web page at projecthealingwaters.org. For more information, email phwffnwarkansas@aol.com.

American Legion Riders

Motorcycles, patriotic veteran fellowship and the thrill of a ride are what keep the American Legion Riders riding. The American Legion Riders are associated with Bella Vista Post 341 and have monthly meetings at 9:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the Bella Vista American Legion facility. If the weather allows, a ride follows and ends at a restaurant for a meal.

