Winners Jan. 17 were: North/South -- first, Jean and Eric Olsen; second, Laura Batey and Robert Gromatka; third, Mike Smith and Tom Graff.

East/West -- first, Margaret Rodman and Jean Rosso; second, Dale Morrisett and George Watson; third, Joe Braun and John Matthews.

Winners Jan. 22 were: North/South -- first, Mike Foley and Ray Lynch; second, Val Watson and Nancy Sherbondy; third, John and Fay Frey.

East/West -- first, Renee Charpie and Jeff LaCaze; second, Len Fettig and Dale Morrisett; third, Joe and Diane Warren.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Jan. 24 were: first, Jo Jones; second, Sue Kelley; third, Wilda Werner.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No signup is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Jan. 22 were: first-place team -- Mable Ashline, Julie Hansen, Oscar Hansen, Connie Knafla, Beverly Phillips and Ken Wood. Second-place team -- Roy Knafla, Harlene Meyer, Richard Meyer, Carol Sanders, Marj Shafer and Ellie Wood.

Bias bowling is played every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. New players are always welcome to join, and no previous experience is necessary. For more information, call Lynda at 913-961-0354.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Jan. 19 were: Red Team (wins with a tie-breaker playoff) -- Virgie Reidl, Lyle Meier, Sam Brehm, Joyce Hansen, Janet Hayes and Bud Bremmer. Blue Team -- Gene Reidl, Zona Dahl, Art Hamilton, Chuck Hurl, Ellie Roberts and Darlene Albers.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise and is a lot of fun. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. Come and join in the fun. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Jan. 22 for 3-13 Rummy were: Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Marie Ryan. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Art Hamilton.

Texas Canasta winners were: Table 1 -- first, Mabel Ashline; second, Donna Seneca. Table 2 -- first, Joan Lantz; second, Linda Waugh.

Gameplay is every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. Please bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All players are welcome anytime. No experience is necessary, and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Herb at 309-868-4186.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Jan. 22 were: first, Stan Neukircher and Bill Schernikau; second (tie), Chris and Chris King/Jack and Duffie McClellan; fourth, Bob and Laurie Davis. Honorable mention -- Harry Schoewe and Vivian Bray.

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome to attend. For more information and details, call 479-855-7725 or 479-715-6303.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Jan. 18 were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Herb Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Art Hamilton; second, Marie Ryan.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game, with no charge to play. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Jan. 17 were: Table 1 -- first, Ray Borst; second, Alice Dickey. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Art Hamilton.

Play is every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Everyone is welcome anytime. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

Wednesday Double Deck Pinochle

Winners Jan. 23 were: Table 1 -- first, Bill Roush; second, Nelda Tommer. Table 2 -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Bill Schernikau.

Double Deck Pinochle is played the fourth Wednesday of every month starting at 6:30 p.m. in Riordan Hall. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Nelda Tommer at 479-295-9580.

Concordia Double Deck Pinochle

Winners Jan. 17 were: first, Marie Ryan; second, Art Hamilton; third, Herb Ayres.

This group plays at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at Concordia in the second-floor game room. There is no charge to play and no experience is necessary. Everyone is welcome and new players are encouraged to give it a try. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please allow three rings.)

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Jan. 17 were: Table 1 -- first, Terry McClure; second, Stan Neukircher. Table 2 -- first, Bill Roush; second, Sadie Frerking.

Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Jan. 18 were: Table 1 -- first, Terry McClure; second, Harry Schoewe. Table 2 -- first, Paul Herrick; second, Kirk Greenawalt.

Table 3 -- first, Bob Miskimen; second, Van Bateman. High Score -- Paul Herrick. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

