Bella Vista Weather Forecast by Staff Reports | January 30, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Drawing by Bella, Age 9

Thursday, Jan. 31

Cloudy

Precip: 20%

High: 47^Low: 36

Friday, Feb. 1

Partly Cloudy

Precip: 20%

High: 54^Low: 45

Saturday, Feb. 2

Partly Cloudy

Precip: 10%

High: 59^Low: 50

Sunday, Feb. 3

AM Clouds/PM Sun

Precip: 20%

High: 63^Low: 48

Monday, Feb. 4

Partly Cloudy

Precip: 10%

High: 60^Low: 37

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Partly Cloudy

Precip: 20%

High: 54^Low: 36

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Rain/Snow Showers

Precip: 40%

High: 45^Low: 35

Community on 01/30/2019

Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast

