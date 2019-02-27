Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Smoke rises from the former stump dump site off Trafalgar Road on a cool afternoon.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality is examining more cost-effective options to put out the fire alongside Trafalgar Road.

According to a news release issued by the ADEQ, the department is working to secure funding to address the site and evaluating proposals to put out the fire "based on viability, the timeline to complete, cost, and further impact to residents."

According to the document, state funds of up to $7.3 million are obligated to putting out the fire.

Previous estimates produced earlier this year suggest that putting out the fire could cost more than $40 million.

On-site preparations are continuing, according to the document, and the department will continue to work with EnSafe to prepare the site for further work. The to-do list includes a staging area around the site, which requires clearing trees and vegetation; an access road; and building a support system for fire control and response, which could look very different depending on the specific plan selected.

According to air monitor test results released Feb. 15, showing samples from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11 from the ADEQ's particulate matter air quality monitoring stations -- one located on-site and the other located just south of Cooper Elementary -- air quality was in the "good" range during this testing period.

Mayor Peter Christie has previously stated that the city remains largely uninformed on the department's actions but has done all the work the state agency has requested, including the recent relocation of a drain culvert that was supplying air to the underground fire.

General News on 02/27/2019