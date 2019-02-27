Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Work continues to restabilize the Sunset Drive site, which was damaged after heavy rains in September.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Work continues to restabilize the Sunset Drive site, which was damaged after heavy rains in September.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Work continues to restabilize the Sunset Drive site, which was damaged after heavy rains in September.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Work continues to restabilize the Sunset Drive site, which was damaged after heavy rains in September.

Keith Bryant

kbryant@nwadg.com

General News on 02/27/2019