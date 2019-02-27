I am not on Facebook, but I would like to correct something that is not true that was posted about me on Facebook today (Feb. 20) which says, "Linda 'Lien' wasn't concerned with trails coming through the common property by some of your houses."

Please note that during 2013, 2014 and 2015, there were numerous meetings about the proposed trail system. I went to every one of those meetings and spoke against how the trails plan was being implemented. I said very strongly that I did not agree with placing trails behind someone's home because I felt that was an invasion of the homeowner's privacy and that such trails should not be placed there without the property owner's permission. I also asked what there was that legally allowed this to happen. I was mostly a solitary voice against the trails, but I wanted to be proactive to avoid unintended consequences.

Am I a trails advocate? Yes, I have worked on several developments where I set aside trails, but all those trails were in place before anyone bought a lot or built a home, so the purchasers had the option to decide whether they wanted to be adjacent to the trail or not.

Now, people who do not like the trails are being reactive when they could have been proactive by showing up to all those meetings that were held. My opinion on the trails has not changed -- I strongly feel that all should have been given the chance to agree whether or not to have the trail behind their house. Anyone that misrepresents me as having a different opinion, is incorrect!

Please be aware that I did not write the Tree Ordinance which, by the way, never had a provision for liens to be placed on your properties.

Linda Lloyd

Bella Vista

