Feb. 28

s The Lighthouse Group presents the next in a series of Senior Truth Series seminars, "The Truth about Paying for Retirement," at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Moving to a senior living community comes with a lot of questions. For most people, the biggest is "How will I pay for this?" The panelists will discuss Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans Benefits, long-term care insurance and how these resources can oftentimes assist in the cost of senior care. The class will be held in the APR room at Concordia of Bella Vista located at One Concordia Drive in Bella Vista. The class is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is requested. To reserve a seat, call 479-707-7710. Complimentary lunch will be served by Concordia of Bella Vista immediately following the seminar.

March 4

s Construction on the 11 Under Trails tunnel crossings beneath major roads in Bella Vista is set to begin Monday, March 4. The first tunnel will be constructed beneath Lancashire Blvd. (Arkansas Highway 340) between Nature Trail Lane and Cannock Drive. The project will require one-lane traffic, controlled by automated control devices. Work should be expected from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Construction plans call for nine tunnels to be built under major roadways, allowing safer travel for those on bikes and on foot on the 11 Under trail system.

s Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Kenton Sullivan will be calling. For more information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

March 5

s The Altrusa Club of Bentonville and Bella Vista is hosting a Games Day starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5. Play games of your choice such as Bridge, Mah Jongg or Canasta. Guests will be treated to lunch, provided by local Altrusans, and all proceeds go to programs that benefit children's literacy. The event will be held at the United Lutheran Church, located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista. The entry fee, due in advance of the event, is $48 per four-person table. Please contact Peggy Rosenthal to reserve a table at prosenthal@dreamvacations.com.

March 8

s The Knights of Columbus will host its 27th Annual Lenten Fish Fry at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. The social hall opens at 5 p.m. and serving begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 8. Dinner servings include American catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert, tea, coffee or water. The cost is $12.50 per person with tickets purchased in advance. Tickets may be purchased at the church office Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by calling 479-855-9069. Tickets may also be purchased at the parish hall on Sundays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. This event is open to everyone.

March 9

s Saturday, March 9, is the next opportunity for new residents to attend a Welcome Meet and Greet Coffee at the Bella Vista Country Club, 98 Club House Drive. There will be an informal gathering at 9:30 a.m. of anyone who wants to come early to meet other attendees. The actual meeting will start at 10 a.m. and runs until approximately noon. New homeowners and renters in the past six to nine months are invited too as this is an opportunity to introduce yourselves and to meet other new residents of Bella Vista and learn about the amenities. If interested in attending, please contact Debbie Sorensen at bvwelcomesu@gmail.com, who will reply with details. Space is limited.

March 15

s The John Brown University Cathedral Choir will kick off its spring concert tour at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Village Baptist Church, located at 380 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call 479-855-7775 or visit the church website at www.vbconline.net.

s The Bella Vista Garden Club will host its annual "Cards and Games Party" from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Bella Vista Community Church, located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The event includes raffle drawings and lunch, with coffee, tea and water provided. Proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for students studying horticulture at Northwest Arkansas colleges and universities. The club will begin taking reservations on Sunday, Feb. 17. The cost is $12 per person, and participants should provide their own cards or game material. Reservations may be made at BellaVistaGardenClub.com or by calling Carol at 262-442-9345.

March 29

s The Knights of Columbus 27th Annual Lenten Fish Fry at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. The social hall opens at 5 p.m. and serving begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 29. Dinner servings include American catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert, tea, coffee or water. The cost is $12.50 per person with tickets purchased in advance. Tickets may be purchased at the church office Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by calling 479-855-9069. Tickets may also be purchased at the parish hall on Sundays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. This event is open to everyone.

March 30

s The Bella Vista Fraternal Order of Police is currently conducting its annual fundraiser. Area businesses and residents are being contacted for sponsorships and ticket sales. A "Family Fun Day" will be hosted by the group from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Lakepoint Restaurant. This will include bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, appearances by Spiderman and Ariel, as well as comedy magician Joey Williams. In addition, hamburgers and hot dogs will be grilled for everyone. The FOP is raising funds for the "Shop with a Cop" program, Special Olympics, as well as many other worthwhile endeavors the lodge supports. To obtain tickets or more information, call 479-200-1186.

April 12

s The Knights of Columbus 27th Annual Lenten Fish Fry at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. The social hall opens at 5 p.m. and serving begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 12. Dinner servings include American catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert, tea, coffee or water. The cost is $12.50 per person with tickets purchased in advance. Tickets may be purchased at the church office Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by calling 479-855-9069. Tickets may also be purchased at the parish hall on Sundays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. This event is open to everyone.

May 4

s Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services will host its third annual Garden Party from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Peel Mansion and Heritage Gardens in Bentonville. This year, Vera Lloyd invites friends to enjoy Cinco de Mayo-themed refreshments, live music, a silent auction and a chance to learn more about the mission of Vera Lloyd. Tickets are $35 each and tables of six are $200 each. The event is open to anyone who loves changing lives and a good fiesta. For more information, visit veralloyd.org or call 501-666-8195.

