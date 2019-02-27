Celebrate the Life and Work of Aldo Leopold

Aldo Leopold was a conservationist, forester, philosopher, educator, writer and outdoor enthusiast. He is best known for his ideas of "Land Ethics" which call for an ethical, caring relationship between people and nature. To honor Leopold, Hobbs State Park has put together a day of people, land and nature activities.

The day begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2, starting at the Hobbs Visitor Center. Everyone is welcome and all activities are free. The activity schedule for the day is as follows:

9 a.m. -- 10:30 a.m. Birds and Breakfast

A free light breakfast will be served as ornithologists capture birds, gather some data, and then let attendees release them. The event is family fun. Bring your camera. It is sponsored by Wild Birds Unlimited, The Bluebird Shed and 3-D Pet Products.

9 a.m. -- 12 p.m. Trail Work Day

Join Park staff and other volunteers will perform light repair work on some of the hiking trails. Wear sturdy shoes. Also, bring work gloves and water. No children under 10, please. Meet at the Visitor Center.

11 a.m. -- 12 p.m. Shaddox Hollow Trail Hike

Join Park Interpreter Chris on this 1.5 mile, moderately difficult loop. Let's look for signs of spring. Meet at the Shaddox Hollow trailhead. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water.

1 p.m. -- 3 p.m. Invasive Species Work Day

Help us make a difference at your park. Join Park staff as they remove invasive plants. Meet at the Sinking Stream trailhead. Wear sturdy shoes and bring work gloves, pruners or loppers, and your water. No children under 10. please.

9 a.m. -- 1 p.m. More for the Kids

Now is the time to practice nature journaling and enjoy nature-related "Tabletop" programs. Visitor Center lobby.

3 p.m. -- 4 p.m. "Conservation: A State of Harmony Between Men and Land"

Marson Nance, director of Land Protection and Stewardship of the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust will give this special presentation to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Aldo Leopold's book, A Sand County Almanac.

Thru Hiker -- Traveling Light with Fuel to Burn

With such a variety of hikers, there are some that seek a more all-consuming experience. A physically and mentally demanding long-distance hike that takes them hundreds or thousands of miles through feral wilderness and demanding terrain. If you complete a long-distance trail hike end-to-end within one calendar year, you are called a "Thru-Hiker."

If you've ever worried that you'll run out of energy on a long hike, you'll want to attend Jim's upcoming program at Hobbs State Park. He will share strategies for completing long hiking trips while remaining healthy and well fed. Participants will see how he prepares and packs food for the long haul. Jim will demonstrate ways to acquire dehydrated foods and customize meals that work to provide a balanced diet on the trail, whether you're traveling 10 or 100 miles.

During the presentation, Warnock will share photos and stories from a variety of backpacking experiences, along with tips for preparing and completing long thru-hikes in various conditions. Whether you're a novice or veteran hiker, you're sure to enjoy this presentation.

The public is invited to attend this program at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the park visitor center. There are no fees. Children and their parents/grandparents are welcome to join Warnock and his black Lab, "Hiker-dog," for a short walk on the Ozark Plateau Trail after the presentation.

Fun with Mother Nature

We hear about our great friend Mother Nature, but at Hobbs State Park you can actually see her the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. all year. Her favorite thing to do is to read nature-related stories of the forest and the animals that live there. Storytime will be followed by "hands-on" nature-craft activities. Children of all ages are welcome, however, most stories will target children 3-6 years of age.

(Keep this list on your refrigerator so you never miss Mother Nature.)

Mother Nature visits and reading subjects for all this year:

March 9 -- Getting Ready for Spring -- Changes in the Woods

April 13 -- Dandelions -- Stars in the Grass

May 11 -- Around the Pond -- Frogs and Toads

June 8 -- Animals in The Night

July 13 -- Water Dance -- Water Cycle and Storm Drain Pollution

Aug. 10 -- Caterpillar to Butterfly

Sept. 14 -- Autumn in the Woods -- Preparing for Winter

Oct. 12 -- Bats -- Not Really Scary

Nov. 9 -- It's Turkey Time

Dec. 14 -- Who Goes There? Footprints and Animal Signs

Park Visitor Center

For additional information on Hobbs programs, trails, picnicking or meeting room rental and the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area Visitor Center, contact the park at 479-789-5000. The visitor center is located on Arkansas Highway 12, just east of the War Eagle Road intersection.

To learn more about upcoming Friends of Hobbs speakers and other park programs, go to www.friendsofhobbs.com and www.Arkansas StateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea.

General News on 02/27/2019