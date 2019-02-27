BENTONVILLE -- For the second year in a row, Core Brewing Company and Pure Joy Ice Cream will be two of the fantastic companies providing a local flavor to the third annual Garden Party from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at The Peel Mansion and Heritage Gardens in Bentonville.

Core Brewing Company is known for its delicious "Arkansas Born and Brewed" beers and Public Houses located all over the state. Its recent release of six new beer flavors will undoubtedly be drawing the attention of many Garden Party Fiesta attendees.

Pure Joy Ice Cream and Vera Lloyd share the same mission: caring for children and youth in need. Pure Joy's love of children and delicious, locally-flavored ice cream makes it an incredible supporter for this Northwest Arkansas event.

Tickets are $35 each, and tables of 6 are $200 each. The event is open to anyone who loves local beer, delicious ice cream and a good fiesta. For more information, visit veralloyd.org or call 501-666-8195.

• • •

About Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services

Vera Lloyd has been caring for youth for more than 100 years. Over time, the programs have transformed to meet the changing needs of the children and families of Arkansas, but the purpose has remained the same: to share Christ's healing love with children, youth and family in crisis. Today, Vera Lloyd offers a 45-acre campus to meet the needs of youth in foster care, the juvenile justice system, and homeless and near-homeless families through the Families in Transition program. Wrap around services such as financial coaching, life skills and higher education resources help launch these youth and families into brighter futures.

