The Bella Vista City Council heard from residents affected by the Trafalgar Road fire, voiced opposition to an Arkansas Senate bill involving residential building design standards and banned foothold traps in Bella Vista during its Monday regular meeting.

Before the public input session started, Mayor Peter Christie addressed the council and general public about what's happened with the former dump site, including an appropriations bill that was filed in the Arkansas Senate yesterday.

That appropriations bill, which includes an emergency clause, directs $20 million to remediate the ongoing fire in Bella Vista.

"This, ladies and gentlemen, is good news for all of us," Christie said.

While it does need to go through the state legislature, Christie said he's optimistic that it will be approved.

Christie discussed a checklist of site preparations for remediation, of which he said the city has completed all components requested of it -- including the most recent, rerouting a drainage culvert.

Remaining activities, including the installation of a weir, drainage pond and access road remain incomplete and are not expected to be complete by the initial mid-March target date largely because of uncooperative weather. Christie added that he was also unable to get an updated projection for when these components will be complete.

He expressed frustration with the ADEQ and other state agencies handling the response, which he said have been slow to respond if they respond at all, though after recent discussions he hopes this will change going forward.

When a solution is chosen, he said, he is willing to ask the city council to approve $1.5 million in reserves to help with the costs.

"We do truly wish that you were not going through this," he said.

Bella Vista resident Larry Tucker said he lives roughly 1,200 feet from the former stump dump site and experiences headaches, sore throat and burning eyes regularly.

He doesn't invite family or friends to visit, he said, and he's even gone so far as to suggest people avoid the area.

"At the end of the day, the reputation of the city of Bella Vista and the health of its citizens is what's suffering," he said.

Kelly Strain said he's living in a new house and the smoke and odor permeate the building. He's seeing health effects, and so are his neighbors, he said.

There has been a lot of discussion and testing, he said, but no real action.

"That's unacceptable. I'm living in a home where I'm wondering if I'm gonna wake up in the morning," he said. "How many tests are they going to do? I mean, we have a cluster of people who are sick with the same thing."

Council member Doug Fowler said he feels for residents, but there is a lot of work going on in the background.

Fowler said he checks on the site regularly.

"This thing sucks. It's horrible," he said. "I just hope it gets done quick."

The council also passed a resolution 5-1 -- with council member Steve Bourke in opposition -- declaring the council's opposition to Arkansas Senate Bill 170, regarding residential building design standards.

Bourke said that, because the bill in question is intended to promote freedom to design homes and promote affordable housing, he did not wish to oppose it.

Council member Linda Lloyd said she believes this should be a locally decided matter. Further, she said, the bill would prevent municipalities from setting any size requirements, including maximum sizes that could be used to keep housing affordable in an area.

"Housing is a local matter and it should be decided on a local basis," she said.

Council member Larry Wilms said that, while this would not allow the city to control how neighborhoods look, it would not affect the ACC.

An ordinance banning foothold traps passed unanimously.

Christie previously stated that this was proposed in response to increasing outdoor activity in the city, meaning more people -- both adults and children -- are outdoors.

"They're very, very dangerous. We have children who go down into the hollows to explore, and the last thing we need is a foothold trap to grab their ankle," he said.

The council also approved the purchase of fire and police vehicles, remounting an ambulance and adjustments to the 2019 budget.

General News on 02/27/2019