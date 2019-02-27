Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista A volunteer who is also a Master Gardener takes care of the gardens at Concordia. In the Memorial Garden, crocuses are coming up right on time to start the new season.

On a cold Saturday morning, Norma Neuman was welcoming visitors to her community. She's one of a group of residents who help out just because they like it, she explained. She was in the lobby of the main building at Concordia for a Saturday open house.

She told everyone to be sure and check the posters in the elevator so they could see the type of activities available to residents. Activities range from trips to Walmart to educational presentations.

"Some people find their own jobs," she explained. Like one woman who enjoyed walking around the campus and became the unofficial collector of sticks. She would pick up stray sticks and gather them into a small pile for the maintenance workers to pick up.

Other residents are retired and don't have an interest in volunteering and that's OK, she said.

Joyce Sheldon takes care of two gardens. She was already a Master Gardener when she moved into Concordia Independent Living eight years ago. It was natural for her to stop and pull a weed every now and then. The residents who were volunteering in the garden saw her and asked her if she wanted to take over. They almost fell off their chairs when she agreed, she remembers.

"I enjoy it. I love all the flowers," she said. She gets some help from the staff when she needs it and other residents will also volunteer to help on occasion.

"We're all family here. Everyone is always upbeat," she said.

Executive Director Lou Suski has been with Concordia for about seven months. The open house was an opportunity for the community to see what Concordia is like.

It started almost 50 years ago, Suski said, and the original residents bought their townhouses. Now, townhouses and apartments are rented and there are several openings for both one bedroom and two bedroom dwellings. About 30 couples are included in the 165 residents.

The assisted living facility, Concordia Catered Living, is usually full, he said. There is also a skilled care facility on campus, but it is operated by a different company.

