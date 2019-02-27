Village Bible Church

Wednesday, Feb. 27, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone in the area who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers.

Sunday, March 3, Pastor Mark Voll will begin a new sermon series titled "Discovering the Real Jesus."

Bella Vista Community Church

The Bella Vista Community Church has announced that it will launch the first Royal Family Kids Camp for kids in Northwest Arkansas this summer. RFK is a national organization with a mission to confront abuse and change lives. This one-week Christian camp for children in foster care, ages 7-11, is run entirely by volunteers and funded by donations. For more information, visit 390.rfk.org.

Lenten soup suppers and meditations are held in McKay Hall each Wednesday, March 6 through April 10. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. Meditations begin at 6:20 p.m. Suggested donation is $3 per person or $5 per family. Chili and hot dogs will be served on March 6. Please call the church office to sign up.

Unity Church of the Ozarks

Sunday service, 10:30 a.m. March 3 will reflect on "Evolving God" and is followed with Prayer Team meeting. Contact Rev Elise at minister@unityozarks.org. for prayer needs.

Annual Ash Wednesday Healing Service, followed with 15-minute meditation, takes place from 7 to 8 p.m. March 6.

First United Methodist Church

A piano recital by FUMCBV church organist Broc Hite will be given in Becker Hall at noon Sunday, March 3. It's Almost Spring will feature works of Mozart and Tchaikovsky.

A Boy Scout fundraiser, Soup Supper, will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, in Becker Hall. Cost is $8 per person at the door and those under 5 eat free. Cost includes soup, roll, drink and dessert. Soups include chicken noodle, potato, vegetable beef, chicken tortilla and vegetarian bean. The troop is raising funds for transportation to camps, a new grill, propane, paper goods and other items.

Aluminum can pull tabs are being collected by the Scouts for the Ronald McDonald House charities through the middle of April. There are collection boxes in the narthex, Becker Hall and the office.

Lent begins with Ash Wednesday, March 6. The community is invited to worship services at 11:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Every week thereafter through April 16, there will be a worship service on Tuesday of each week at 11:45 a.m. with a light lunch following.

Two weekly meetings of AA are hosted at the church on Mondays and Saturdays. Please call or stop by the church for more information.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The next Women's Book Club meets at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, in the church parlor. The theme for February is a "Book with a Person's Name in the Title." All women in the community are invited. For more information, call the church office at 479-855-2390.

Do you love to knit or crochet? If so, join the Knit, Crochet, Chat, and Pray group on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the PCBV office lobby. Bring your current project with you. Call the church office for more information 479-855-2390.

Ash Wednesday services will be held at noon March 6 and will include Holy Communion. The community is always invited.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. It is in need of peanut butter, jelly, sugar-free Jello and cereal. It also collects "Best Choice" PVC labels so that it can purchase items for visiting neighbors with special needs. A container for donations is in the church narthex.

On March 5, there will be a special worship service for those who are unable to attend a regular worship service. Following the service, lunch will be served. Anyone needing transportation to this or any other service is asked to call the church office at 479-855-0272.

On March 31 Bella Vista Lutheran Church will celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Unitarian Universalists

On Sunday, March 3, there will be a talk on March's theme of "Visibility and Invisibility."

Bella Vista Christian Fellowship

Pastor Richard Solberg (retired) is now conducting worship services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. in the chapel at St. Bernard Catholic church on W. Lancashire Blvd. This group is called the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship. The non-denominational services are open to all.

This fellowship group has recently begun an outreach action to Seven Hills, the social service agency serving the homeless in Fayetteville. Goods like food, sleeping bags, tents and backpacks will soon begin flowing to the needy there. For more information, contact Pastor Solberg at 479-268-4103.

