With regard to trusting the CIA and FBI, we cannot do so at the present time; but this is nothing new in the history of our country. Hopefully, the new attorney general will clean house very soon now that he has been confirmed.

I have started reading a second book on the assassination of JFK (Jim Marrs), and it is clear that both these government agencies participated in the planning and carrying out of this act, worked hard to cover up the facts in this case (modifying and blocking witness statements, disposing of evidence, even modifying the Zapruder film), all to support their single-shooter theory that is clearly not what occurred. There is solid evidence that Oswald was not on the sixth floor of the School Book Depository Building when shots were fired from that location, and solid evidence the kill shot came from behind the picket fence located on the grassy knoll. Oswald appears to have indeed been an innocent patsy the CIA set up for the fall. Ruby murdered Oswald as an operative for the mob he'd been a member of for many years to make certain Oswald would never be permitted to testify to his innocence. A lot of powerful people conspired to pull this off and actually did a rather sloppy job of it.

If you read Roger Stone's book, there is an abundance of evidence to support that LBJ orchestrated the assassination with the help of the CIA, FBI, the Mafia and some members of Texas big oil (E. Howard Hunt), and especially FBI head, J. Edgar Hoover, who harbored extreme hatred toward the Kennedy brothers. LBJ even had people murdered to become elected to the Senate for the first time in 1948 because of voting irregularities that had to be covered up. If not for some made-up votes in one precinct, LBJ would have been beaten by his opponent, Coke Stevenson. Stone's book explains how LBJ had 30 or more problem people (who knew too much and were threats to his political success) murdered during his career, including Bobby Kennedy.

My point is this: Do you believe that we can trust the individuals currently in the CIA and FBI who are attempting to undermine Trump with the ultimate goal of having him removed from office? Of course not! This is just an organized attempt of another coup d'état. However, this time via character assassination. McCabe's recently revealed lies have just this weekend confirmed that a conspiracy against our president has been in effect at least since James Comey was fired, and most likely months prior to the 2016 election when Hillary and Democrats paid for the fake dossier. The Deep State is still very much alive and well.

James Linder

Bella Vista

Editorial on 02/27/2019