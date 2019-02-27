My recent nostalgic tear concerning my childhood in New Mexico continues this week. The help provided by my sixth-grade teacher for my political career led me to consider how other teachers influenced my life. Teachers play a critical role in shaping their students. Most are helpful and provide a positive stimulus to learning, some have the opposite effect. I experienced both in the span of two years.

I started first grade in Roswell, N.M., in 1963. We moved to Hobbs, N.M., during Christmas break of that same year. A new town and new school during the first year of my education was a little traumatic. But my new teacher at Taylor Elementary made things even worse.

Ruby Williams had been teaching for more than 30 years when I stepped into her classroom. My first thought when I saw her was that she had a strong resemblance to the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz. Large, bulging eyes peered through thick glasses at me with a look of disdain. The next five months were agonizing. She called me "stupid" for not spelling words correctly. I would freeze when called upon to do math on the chalkboard. She would rush up to my desk and pound on it with her fist. "Just to get my attention," she said. Once, she grabbed me by the arm, dragged me from my desk, and took me outside. "The sky goes all the way to the horizon, not halfway down, dummy", she yelled. I had not drawn it correctly in my landscape picture. I developed a stutter. My parents became concerned and talked to the principal. He understood that she was a problem, but teachers were in short supply, and she would be retiring soon. I guess Miss Williams got the word after that. The abuse slowed, and I managed to make it to the end of the school year.

That summer we moved outside of town to another school district. My second-grade teacher at Sanger Elementary was Mrs. Tremaine. She was the exact opposite of Miss Williams. She was young, pretty, kind and fair. Her smile was amazing. She never raised her voice at a student. I believe she was my first school crush! From then on, school was a joy for me and learning was an adventure.

Last week I started researching public archives for any information about my former teacher. A search on newspaperarchive.com produced several articles. Her husband Robert was a pastor in the Baptist church, which led him and his wife to leave Hobbs in 1967 and move to Massachusetts, Florida, and then California. Mrs. Tremaine helped him in his ministry to start churches for many ethnic communities. Both lived lives of service to their church and community. They eventually moved to Arlington, Texas to retire in 2005.

I also discovered that they endured tragedy as well. Their eldest daughter, Tori, died of leukemia in 1977 at age 15. Mrs. Tremaine wrote a moving article in the Hobbs paper describing her daughter's life and the memorial that was established there in her honor. Then, her husband developed dementia in 2004. She cared for him until his death in 2012.

A search on intelius.com revealed a phone number and address for Mrs. Tremaine in Arlington. I felt compelled to reach out to her, to let her know that she made a difference in my life. I called the number on Saturday, but it went to voicemail. I left a message stating how much I appreciated having her as a teacher. I told her I was certain she would not remember me from all of her other students, but that was fine. I would remember her.

Imagine my surprise when I got a call from her the next day! And she remembered me! We talked for almost an hour. Her mind is still sharp at age 82. The tragedies in her life only made her faith stronger. Her son lives near her, and she is a grandmother to his sons. Her youngest daughter is a successful video producer in California. Mrs. Tremaine is happy. She had looked me up and wanted to know more about my business. She was proud of what I had accomplished. I told her that she was the first in a line of good, caring teachers that helped me become what I am today, and I appreciated her so much.

I believe those are the best words a teacher can hear.

