Discover Bella Vista, the city's advertising and promotion commission, discussed strategies for 2019 during its Thursday, Feb. 21, meeting.

Travis Stephens, director of economic development, continued to work for the commission after resigning from his post with the city but has a job offer in Fayetteville, where he expects to work in a similar capacity.

With the need for a staff member, chairwoman Paula Sanders agreed to resign and take the part-time position starting March 11. This also opens a position for an at-large member of the commission.

Sanders resigned, and the board voted unanimously in favor of rehiring her.

The board also discussed hiring Vello Media to handle its social media presence, which is part of the approved budget for 2019.

Because golf is already established, Sanders said she'd like to focus on promoting mountain biking in Bella Vista. While the city's trails are mentioned regularly in national publications, the city itself is almost never mentioned by name and the trails are often attributed solely to Bentonville, she said.

"They know the market. They're going to do a bit of brand strategy work for us," she said. "They're very enthusiastic. They understand some of our challenges here in Bella Vista"

The firm will also handle some search engine optimization, she said.

Sanders said she wanted to be certain the commission's social media accounts are meshing with its website and not simply repeating it.

Stephens discussed a project being performed via Google My Business, which currently involves an audit of all tourism-linked businesses in the city.

"They're essentially going and measuring everybody's footprint online," he said.

Businesses get a scoresheet of sorts, he said, and the next step is training businesses to increase that footprint.

These improvements could better optimize these businesses to come up in Google's searches as well as trip planning services, he explained.

Another concern for the commission is AirBNB, which began collecting the advertising and promotion sales tax but may stop, leaving it to hosts to collect instead.

"It sounds like they don't want to collect the sales tax," he said.

This will be something the commission needs to continue to consider, he said.

