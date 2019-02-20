The 2020 election is "only" 23 months away. This means, of course, that the media, right and left, are already foaming at the mouth over who will, should, won't and should not run for the office of President. My joy knows no bounds -- frown emoji, vomit emoji, etc.

Some 20 or so Democratic opportunists are putting fingers in the air, reading tea leaves, and playing coy with the press as to their intentions. Nature loves symmetry, so it is no surprise that Democrats could just repeat the Republican's circus of 2016 primaries. We all know how well that turned out.

The situation did spark a memory from my long ago. It was also my first clue in understanding the psychology of politics.

My sixth-grade year at Will Rogers Elementary School in Hobbs, N.M., presented a dilemma for me. The next year I would be attending Houston Junior High School. The name came from the street on which the school was located. No relative of mine was involved in the school founding, though I often made such a claim to other students. A kid had to go to extremes at times to get noticed.

The problem? I wanted to be on student council the next year. But so did at least 15 other kids. I had a circle of friends, but Will Rogers Elementary was a large school and several of the candidates were more popular than I. How was I to stand out? The extremes beckoned again.

My teacher, Mrs. Parker, gave me some advice on the matter. In the fall of that school year, I had played the role of Huckleberry Finn in a musical, Mississippi Melody, performed by our school choir. The production was very advanced, so much so that we actually toured the region for several months. The play also gathered some press as well.

The candidates for student council were required to give a short speech the day prior to the election. Mrs. Parker suggested that I have "Huck Finn" give my speech for me. This was an excellent idea! I could show up as someone more charismatic and identifiable than myself. Hiding behind an alter ego also took the pressure off speaking to the masses.

Mrs. Parker and I kept my intentions a secret. I left class early and dressed for the part, complete with torn pants, no shoes, suspenders and a floppy hat. When my name was called to present, I stepped out from behind a stack of chairs and walked to the podium, a roll of toilet paper in my hand.

"I'm Huckleberry Finn, and I'm here to speak for my friend Devin Houston," I began in a Southern drawl. "I have a little speech written here that I'd like to give you 'uns." I held the first sheet of toilet paper and dropped the roll. It rolled some 30 feet into the crowd seated on the floor. I couldn't have asked for a better opening. The kids roared with laughter. I spoke longer than any of the other candidates. "Huck" made outrageous and hilarious promises as to what his friend Devin would accomplish for them as a council representative. Huck's final gesture was to reach into the dirty flour sack clipped to his belt to pull out a stuffed animal. "As sure as this ol' dead cat can cure your warts, my friend Devin will be the best guy on Houston Junior High's student council. Why, they even named the school after him!" The crowd screamed and clapped its approval.

I won by a landslide.

Trump did something similar in 2016. Outrageous comments, lies, promising everything to anyone, and simply being so out of character from the rest of the Republican pack resulted in Trump winning enough primaries to be nominated. So who will be the Democratic "Huck Finn?" Who will be the most outlandish candidate? Who will get the most media attention, positive and negative? More worrisome, has a precedent been set for the election cycles to follow?

Our progress in technology and science is amazing. Our advances in politics and social consciousness not so much. Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas in a civil though colorfully worded debate would hardly merit a mention on the evening news these days. Dead cat cures for warts, border walls, massive tax cuts, free college and health care for all: Just shiny objects to distract us from the consequences of showmanship.

-- Devin Houston is the president/CEO of Houston Enzymes. Send comments or questions to devin.houston@gmail.com. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Editorial on 02/20/2019