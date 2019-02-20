Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista After 25 years as a volunteer host at Bella Vista Community Television, Milt Fronsoe is moving into a position as a senior program advisor, and the board of directors chose to honor him with a luncheon at the Country Club. Among the guests were Mayor Peter Christie, POA General Manager Tom Judson and two of Fronsoe's sons (seated in front) who were visiting from Minnesota.

In 1994, a match was made that is still going strong 25 years later. A recent retiree was looking for something to do when he was referred to the local community television station. Milt Fronsoe has been hosting television shows ever since.

"He's one of our heroes," Andrea Cadelli, president of the volunteer-run station said.

When he started, the station was located in an old building, a former laundry with a leaky roof, near Lake Bella Vista. Moving the station to the Highland's Crossing building was a blessing, Fronsoe said.

Over the years, he hosted Village Hi Lights, Fishing with Tom and Town Talk, as well as others. He'll remain at the station as a program advisor.

"I like to learn. Meeting new people and learning new things from almost everyone I meet," he said, looking back on his television career.

He came to Bella Vista with some experience in television. During his career with 3M in Minnesota, he helped make training films for the company salespeople and a few commercials.

He always learned as much as he taught when he worked with the sales force, Fronsoe remembered. It' all about asking open-ended questions.

"It was a fun career," he said, "I always traveled a lot and was always learning."

It was someone from church who suggested Bella Vista to the Fronsoes when Milt was ready to retire. They came to visit and decided it was time to move away from the cold weather. They moved into a home near Lakepoint.

As he did in his business career, Fronsoe used the style of open-ended questions during his volunteer career as a television host. People always like to talk about themselves, he said. His guests ranged from government officials to shelter dogs.

"It's been a good career," he said.

