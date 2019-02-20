Miss Mollie Gross -- Outstanding Volunteer

Miss Mollie was a glossy black Labrador retriever therapy dog who brought joy, comfort and laughter to many in Bella Vista for eleven and a half of her twelve and a half years.

She died Jan. 30, 2019, from a fast-moving lymphoma. Her last act was to "whisper" back to the last command from her "mom," Nancy Gross, "I am always Good Girl, Mom."

Miss Mollie volunteered regularly at Village House Adult Day Care for many years. This was her first job. She added to that many more years of visiting Brookfield Assisted Living, Highlands Health and Rehabilitation, Concordia, Autumn Place in Pea Ridge, and many local clubs. The last two years, she went weekly to XNA Airport as a runway rover, de-stressing passengers and airport staff.

She did not go to these places just to visit and be petted. She danced into these places with joy to make all laugh with her tail-wagging, butt-wiggling ways and her sunny and sociable personality.

This Lab partnered with my therapy yellow Lab, Dwayne, for the last eight years. Work is fun. She taught him to "peek-a-boo," and many fun commands to entertain. She and Dwayne knew all the basic obedience commands. Plus, Miss Mollie played the piano with her paws and chin, she waved, tunneled, bowed, spun, whispered and loved treats.

These two dogs put on their show, then spent time with each member of their audience. Nancy and I watched the faces of these people who became friends while our Labs did their antics. We always saw a room of smiles, a brightening of spirit. We four always knew why we did this work. To bring smiles, comfort and laughter.

Miss Mollie was an angel on Earth disguised as a dog.

Nancy Gross, thank you for sharing Miss Mollie with so many.

We teach our dogs to "stay," but they never do. We will miss you, Miss Mollie.

Faye Pyatt and Dwayne

Bella Vista

Editorial on 02/20/2019