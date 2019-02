Thursday Morning Mixed 2018-19

Week 19 of 23

Team Y-T-D Won Y-T-D Lost

Lucky Strikes^47^29

Seven Ups^47^29

Split Happens^46 1/2^29 1/2

Half-Fast Bowlers^44^32

New Kids^39 1/2^36 1/2

Hit'n Miss^38 1/2^37 1/2

Scared Splitless^38 1/2^37 1/2

Yo Yo's^37^39

Easy Pickup^37^39

Hambones^33^43

Just-4-Fun^32^44

Oh Golly^16^28

High Men scratch game: first -- Tom Otto (219); second, Terry Predl (214); third, Earl Lehman (204)

High Men scratch series: first -- Terry Predl (586); second, Tom Otto (583); third, Earl Lehman (548)

High Women scratch game: first -- Evalyn Wood (176); second, Lisa Harden (169); third, Ann McNew (159)

High Women scratch series: first -- Lisa Harden (477); second, Evalyn Wood (451); third, Linda Preston (428)

Sports on 02/20/2019