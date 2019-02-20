Mary Kaye Bergin

October 18, 1936 -- February 12, 2019

Omaha, NE -- Preceded in death by husband, John; sons, Daniel O'Neill and Lt. Col. Patrick J. O'Neill (USMC, Ret.); daughter, Pamela Carlson; stepson, Dean Bergin; stepdaughter, Debbie Nelson. Survived by children: Nancy (Ken) Connors, Kelly (Joseph) Nissen, and Dennis P. (Rachelle) O'Neill, Jr.; seven stepchildren; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Suzie Meyers (Gene); niece and nephew.

The family received friends on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 5 p.m.to 8 p.m. at Faith Christian Church, 2201 S. 132nd Street in Omaha. FUNERAL: Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Faith Christian Church. Private Interment.

Memorials are suggested to the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.

Arrangements by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler, 7805 W. Center Chapel, Omaha, NE 68124, 402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com.

LaVerne Audrey Eisert

LaVerne Audrey Eisert, 91, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Feb. 11, 2019, at home.

She was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on April 8, 1927, to Agnes and Edward Mertens. She grew up in Milwaukee and worked for the Milwaukee Police Department. She also lived in Rochester, Minn., where she was a social worker for Olmsted County. She was an active member of United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Leonard Eisert; son, Bruce Eisert of Washington; daughter, Janet Graven (Erik) of Colorado; and granddaughters, Carolyn and Elena Graven.

Services were held at United Lutheran Church.

Richard Everett LaBrie

Richard Everett LaBrie, 87, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

He was born June 19, 1931, in Lynn, Mass. He attended English High School and served in the Air Force during the Korean war between 1949 and 1952. He married Carol Askin Dec 13, 1953. He was a medical equipment technician for several years before moving to Dallas, where he enjoyed a successful real estate career. After retirement to Bella Vista, he served as treasurer to the Veterans Wall of Honor and was an active member of the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Carol LaBrie; children, John LaBrie (Michelle), Joanne West, Janice LaBrie (Deborah Bartholomew); and four grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Rotary Foundation, my.rotary.org/en/donate, or by mail to 14280 Collection Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72715. Burial with military honors followed at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

