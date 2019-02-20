Beaver Lake eagle watch cruises

Hobbs State Park has offered eagle watch tours on Beaver Lake for nine years. Every cruise is different. You never know what wildlife you will see. According to Chris Pistole, Hobbs State Park interpreter, "It's always great to be out on the water, and then to see the wildlife too adds special meaning to each cruise. We always expect to see bald eagles, but don't forget about the beautiful osprey, the always hungry great blue herons, the red-tailed hawks, the ducks, the kingfishers, deer, turtles, and the list goes on. No one will ever be disappointed on our eagle tours." Pistole added, "We only take 18 guests at a time, so it's important that folks call the park in a timely manner to ensure that their names get on the boarding lists."

Hobbs State Park Eagle Cruise dates still open include Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 23 and Feb. 24.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Cost for Adults is $10 plus tax. Cost for children, 6-12, is $5 plus tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m. on the days of the reservations. For more information and to make reservations, call the park at 479-789-5000.

Thru-Hiker -- Traveling Light with Fuel to Burn

With such a variety of hikers, there are some that seek a more all-consuming experience. A physically and mentally demanding long-distance hike that takes them hundreds or thousands of miles through the feral wilderness and demanding terrain. If you complete a long-distance trail hike end-to-end within one calendar year, you are called a "Thru-Hiker."

If you've ever worried that you'll run out of energy on a long hike, you'll want to attend Jim Warnock's upcoming program at Hobbs State Park. He will share strategies for completing long hiking trips while remaining healthy and well fed. Participants will see how he prepares and packs food for the long haul. Jim will demonstrate ways to acquire dehydrated foods and customize meals that work to provide a balanced diet on the trail, whether you're traveling 10 or 100 miles.

During the presentation, Warnock will share photos and stories from a variety of backpacking experiences, along with tips for preparing and completing long thru-hikes in various conditions. Whether you're a novice or veteran hiker, you're sure to enjoy this presentation.

The public is invited to attend this program at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the park visitor center. There are no fees. Children and their parents or grandparents are welcome to join Warnock and his black Lab, "Hiker-dog," for a short walk on the Ozark Plateau Trail after the presentation.

Fun with Mother Nature

We hear about our great friend Mother Nature but, at Hobbs State Park, you can actually see her the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. all year. Her favorite thing to do is to read nature-related stories of the forest and the animals that live there. Storytime will be followed by "hands-on" nature-craft activities. Children of all ages are welcome, however, most stories will target children 3-6 years of age.

Mother Nature visits and reading subjects for this year include:

March 9 -- Getting Ready for Spring -- Changes in the Woods

April 13 -- Dandelions -- Stars in the Grass

May 11 -- Around the Pond -- Frogs and Toads

June 8 -- Animals in The Night

July 13 -- Water Dance -- Water Cycle and Storm Drain Pollution

Aug. 10 -- Caterpillar to Butterfly

Sept. 14 -- Autumn in the Woods -- Preparing for Winter

Oct. 12 -- Bats -- Not Really Scary

Nov. 9 -- It's Turkey Time

Dec. 14 -- Who Goes There? Footprints and Animal Signs

Park Visitor Center

For additional information on Hobbs programs, trails, picnicking, or meeting room rental and the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area Visitor Center, contact the park at 479-789-5000. The visitor center is located on Arkansas Highway 12, just east of the War Eagle Road intersection.

To learn more about upcoming Friends of Hobbs speakers and other park programs, go to www.friendsofhobbs.com and www.Arkansas StateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea.

