LITTLE ROCK -- The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas recently launched a 2019 digital version of its popular Arkansas Legislative Directory. The digital directory is free and offered to iPhone and Android users.

"The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas Legislative Directory provides an easy to use tool to allow Arkansans to contact their state and federal elected officials," said Duane Highley, president/CEO of the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas.

The digital application provides names and detailed profiles of state and federal officials, interactive contact links with telephone numbers and email addresses, detailed district maps and other pertinent information.

"We work on behalf of the interests of Arkansas' electric cooperative members," said Kirkley Thomas, vice president of governmental affairs with the cooperatives. "The legislative directory app is a great resource to ensure that our members' voices are heard."

To download the app, go to aecc.com/legislative-app and follow the instructions. The directory may also be downloaded at aecc.com/government-affairs/legislative-directory.

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas comprise 17 electric distribution cooperatives; Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Inc. (AECI), a Little Rock-based cooperative that provides various services to the distribution cooperatives; and AECC, a generation and transmission cooperative. The distribution cooperatives provide electricity to more than 500,000 members, or customers, in Arkansas and surrounding states. For additional information, contact Rob Roedel, Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, 501-570-2296 or rroedel@aeci.com or www.ecark.org

General News on 02/20/2019