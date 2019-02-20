Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista County Judge Barry Moehring addresses people gathered at Riordan Hall for last Thursday's town hall meeting, where he discussed the need for a new courthouse, the county's plans for a new facility and an eigth-cent sales tax to pay for it that will be put up for a special election March 12.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring outlined plans for a new courthouse in downtown Bentonville, to be paid for with an eighth-cent sales tax that will be put up for a special election March 12.

Another town hall meeting has been scheduled in Bella Vista at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Bella Vista court facility at 612 W Lancashire Blvd.

Early voting Information Early voting will be held March 5-8 and March 11. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be seven early voting sites — the County Clerk offices in Bentonville, Rogers and Siloam Springs and off-site locations at First Landmark Church in Bentonville, Riordan Hall in Bella Vista, the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce in Lowell and Reach Church in Centerton. Election day is March 12. Source: Benton County

That sales tax amounts to 12.5 cents per $100 spent, Moehring said, and will cover the $30 million needed to build a new courthouse on Northeast 2nd Street and an additional $5 million to renovate the existing structure, which will still be used.

The county is receiving the land free of charge as well as a $2 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation. A parking deck with free, publicly-accessible space for 400 vehicles will also be built to help support this facility.

The tax would be in place for 54 months and cannot be extended without a vote, he said.

The proposed court building would last a minimum of 50 years, be 87,000 square feet in four stories and a basement, with room for expansion on the fourth floor.

If the sales tax is passed, Moehring said work could begin this summer and last approximately two years.

"This is basically shovel-ready," he said.

The current courthouse is in rough shape, he said, with inadequate courts, holding facilities, public space, security lines and significant security challenges. Judges and courtrooms are spread out, he said.

"This is a real issue," he said.

Moehring said the proposed building is an economical solution, though not a cheap one.

"I get it, sales tax is high here," he said.

Michael Kalagias, who has attended other town hall meetings, spoke in opposition.

"We have the third highest sales tax in the nation," he said.

Moreover, he said, sales taxes disproportionately affect those with less, including the working poor and people on fixed incomes.

"You're going to be paying more for food, more for repairs," he said.

Kalagias said he believes the county's needs could be met without increasing the tax burden.

Bella Vista resident Doug Farner, who serves on the city's planning commission, spoke in support. He said he appreciated the Walton Family Foundation's assistance and he was impressed with what he saw at the meeting.

"They've done one heck of a job," he said.

General News on 02/20/2019