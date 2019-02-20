The Bella Vista City Council discussed an ordinance banning foot hold traps in the city, as well as purchasing vehicles for the police and fire departments during its Tuesday, Feb. 19, work session.

The proposed foot hold trap ordinance cites dangers posed to people, particularly because the city has expanded, with trail and wilderness activities increasing in the city.

It also highlights an increased concern for these traps, which are typically designed to snap shut on a creature's leg, harming small children and pets.

Staff attorney Jason Kelley said he checked with state law to ensure that the city can regulate these traps.

"When it comes to the city's authority in this area, the city doesn't have the power to regulate trapping... but what the city can do is respect the public," he said. "You have to be looking out for the public."

Council member John Flynn said he has heard no pushback against this proposal.

Mayor Peter Christie said he would be interested in seeing the ordinance moved to third and final reading so that it can be passed quickly.

"I think it's important enough, especially for the children, that we need to move quickly on it," he said.

Also on the table are resolutions to remount an ambulance for $147,764; purchase two Dodge Chargers, one Dodge Durango and one Dodge Ram 1500 for the police department at no more than $105,000; purchase a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 4x4 2500HD pickup for $30,533 and purchase a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe 4x4 special service vehicle priced at $35,252, both for the fire department.

Another proposed ordinance would put any funds the police department raises selling equipment obtained through the Law Enforcement Support Office military surplus program into the department's drug enforcement budget.

The council also discussed rezoning a Forest Hills Boulevard parcel from R-1 residential to C-1 commercial, adjustments to the 2019 city budget, classifying jail fee income as restricted revenue, appointments to the Board of Zoning Adjustments and Planning commission and revised police department policies regarding response outside jurisdiction as well as a revised command structure.

