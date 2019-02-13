Photo submitted Osage Creek Elementary School music teacher Ken Timbrel sings “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” with Wayne Wentworth, Ed Barlow and Jim Nugent after receiving classroom sets of “Get. America Singing...Again” songbooks.

In 1999, the Barbershop Harmony Society of the Ozarks received a grant to help pay for song books for area school children. Over the next 20 years, the group provided song books for almost every elementary school in Benton County as well as parts of McDonald County, Mo., and Carroll County.

The grant money ran out long ago, Vice President Jim Nugent said, but they can never really complete the project.

"Bentonville keeps building schools, so we have to keep buying books," he said.

Last week, members of the society donated song books to three elementary schools in the Bentonville district; Osage Creek, Elm Tree and Willowbrook. Since the grant money ran out, the Barbershop Society has raised money by performing.

One of their biggest fundraisers, Singing Valentines, is happening this week, Nugent said. On Valentine's Day, a quartet will visit any address in Northwest Arkansas, sing two love songs and deliver a rose and a card. They will consider last minute calls, Nugent promised. To schedule a visit, call him at 479-621-3372.

Each year, the Bentonville School District's music teachers invite the group to sing with area third graders on the Friday before spring break, Nugent said. The students gather at Arend Arts Center and sing some of the songs included in the donated books.

The books feature traditional American songs, Nugent said, including favorites like "This Land is My Land" and "I've Been Working on the Railroad."

