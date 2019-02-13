Rickey Lane Myers

Rickey Lane Myers, 70, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

He was a longtime resident of Northwest Arkansas, to include Centerton, Bentonville and Bella Vista. He enjoyed being out in nature, and hobbies included making his own crappie jigs, trout flies, turkey strikers and, most recently, wood carving. He was a member of the Bella Vista Community Church choir.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Lee Sumrall Myers; three stepchildren, Nathan Warren (Bela), Krystal Warren, Richard Buckingham (Carmen Reece); eight grandchildren; his mother, Eileen Myers; and two brothers, Milton Myers (Cheryl), Donnie Myers (Donna).

A memorial service was held Monday, Feb. 11 at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista. Pastor Jeff Reed officiated

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bella Vista Community Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

