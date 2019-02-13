Feb. 17

s The Bella Vista Historical Museum is hosting an Old Time Movie afternoon at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. First showing will be the Laurel and Hardy movie Music Box. It won the first Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film (Comedy) in 1932, and was selected in 1997 for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant." After an intermission, there will be two short Little Rascals movies, Wild Poses (1933) and Little Sinner (1935), all shown on an original 1940's Bell & Howell 16mm film projector and sound system. Admission is free, and period appropriate refreshments will be served at a nominal cost. Information, call 479-855-2335.

Feb. 21

s Bella Vista Police Department, in conjunction with Village Bible Church and the Benton County S.A.L.T. Council, will host "Coffee with a Cop" from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Village Bible Church, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. The event brings police officers and the community members they serve together in an informal setting to discuss over coffee issues facing the community and to learn more about one another.

Feb. 25

s Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Bob Loyd will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

March 4

s Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Kenton Sullivan will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

March 5

s The Altrusa Club of Bentonville and Bella Vista is hosting a Games Day starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5. Play games of your choice such as Bridge, Mah Jongg or Canasta. Guests will be treated to lunch, provided by local Altrusans, and all proceeds go to programs that benefit children's literacy. The event will be held at the United Lutheran Church, located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista. The entry fee, due in advance of the event, is $48 per four-person table. Please contact Peggy Rosenthal to reserve a table at Prosenthal@dreamvacations.com.

March 9

s Saturday March 9, is the next opportunity for new residents to attend a Welcome Meet and Greet Coffee at the Bella Vista Country Club, 98 Club House Drive. There will be an informal gathering at 9:30 a.m. of anyone who wants to come early to meet other attendees. The actual meeting will start at 10 a.m. and runs until approximately noon. New homeowners and renters in the past six to nine months are invited too as this is an opportunity for you to introduce yourselves and to meet other new residents of Bella Vista and learn about the amenities. If interested in attending, please contact Debbie Sorensen at bvwelcomesu@gmail.com who will reply with details. Space is limited.

March 15

s The Bella Vista Garden Club will host its annual "Cards and Games Party" from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Bella Vista Community Church, located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The event includes raffle drawings and lunch, with coffee, tea and water provided. Proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for students studying horticulture at Northwest Arkansas colleges and universities. The club will begin taking reservations on Sunday, Feb. 17. The cost is $12 per person, and participants should provide their own cards or game material. Reservations may be made at BellaVistaGardenClub.com or by calling Carol at 262-442-9345.

March 30

s The Bella Vista Fraternal Order of Police is currently conducting its annual fundraiser. Area businesses and residents are being contacted for sponsorships and ticket sales. A "Family Fun Day" will be hosted by the group from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Lakepoint Restaurant. This will include bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, appearances by Spiderman and Ariel, as well as comedy magician Joey Williams. In addition, hamburgers and hot dogs will be grilled for everyone. The FOP is raising funds for the "Shop with a Cop" program, Special Olympics, as well as many other worthwhile endeavors the lodge supports. To obtain tickets or more information, call 479-200-1186.

May 4

s Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services will host its third annual Garden Party on Saturday, May 4, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Peel Mansion and Heritage Gardens in Bentonville. This year, Vera Lloyd invites friends to enjoy Cinco de Mayo-themed refreshments, live music, a silent auction and a chance to learn more about the mission of Vera Lloyd. Tickets are $35 each and tables of six are $200 each. The event is open to anyone who loves changing lives and a good fiesta. For more information, visit veralloyd.org or call 501-666-8195.

