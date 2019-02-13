1930s movie night

We are hosting an Old Time Movie afternoon at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. First will be the Laurel & Hardy movie, Music Box. It won the first Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film (Comedy) in 1932, and was selected in 1997 for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant." After an intermission, there will be two short Little Rascals movies, Wild Poses (1933) and Little Sinner (1935), all shown on an original 1940's Bell & Howell 16 mm film projector and sound system, courtesy of our docents Bill and Mary Jane Cole. Admission is free, and period appropriate refreshments will be served at a nominal cost. Please join us.

Citywide garage sale

We will make available 17 parking spaces in front of the museum for individuals who would like to participate in the citywide garage sale on April 26-27, but don't want to have a garage sale at home. Volunteer Dustie Meads will coordinate this project, which will be a fundraiser for our Settlers Cabin. If you are interested in renting one or more of the spaces, please contact her for details at 479-553-8116.

Settlers Cabin

Donations are still welcome to help pay for the old Settlers Cabin which has been donated to the museum and is expected to be moved when warm weather returns. If you are interested in helping with the cabin project, please drop off or send to the museum your donation, or go online to gofundme.com/cabinfever. Any donor of $100 or more will have their name inscribed on a plaque to hang inside the cabin.

Museum gift shop

Keep us in mind when you are doing your Valentine's Day shopping. Our museum gift shop carries a variety of merchandise from local honey to Victorian house cookie jars, glassware, notecards, hats, patches, magnets and more. We are the best place in Bella Vista to get a real variety of Bella Vista souvenirs. Top sellers are our jigsaw puzzles featuring Bella Vista scenes including the Cooper Chapel, the lakes and the trails. We also have several salt and pepper sets left from a recent donation. If you have small items that you would like to donate to be sold as a fundraiser for the museum, please contact us.

Memberships due

If you are already a member of the Bella Vista Historical Society, which operates our Historical Museum, please note that membership dues for the calendar year 2019 are now due. If you are not a member, you are welcome to sign up for membership. Dues are $15 per year for individuals, $25 per year for families and $50 per year for corporate sponsorships. Payment may be made by mail or in person by check, cash or credit or debit card. Our mailing address is 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista AR 72714. We are a 501(c)3 organization so your dues and donations are eligible for tax deductions. Your support is very much appreciated.

Tours and programs available

Private tours of the museum and programs about the history of Bella Vista are available outside of normal open hours for church groups, students, civic clubs, businesses, etc. To arrange for an event, please leave a message at the museum, 479-855-2335, or contact Xyta Lucas at 479-876-6118.

Hours of operation

The Historical Museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 71 and Kingsland Road, next door to the American Legion, and is open 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The phone number is 479-855-2335. The website address is bellavistamuseum.org.

