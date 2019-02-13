Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Firefighters prepare to enter the home at 14 Hebrides Circle after the fire was mostly extinguished.

Bella Vista firefighters responded to a structure fire at 14 Hebrides Circle Friday morning.

The fire, which was called in at 11:20 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, appeared to start at the back of the building, but the cause is still under investigation.

No human injuries were reported, but the fire department reportedly rescued a cat from the building. The feline was inside the structure when it burned and received oxygen after being rescued.

This is the third in a series of recent home fires, following a Jan. 20 fire on Crosston Lane and a Jan. 23 fire on Sandridge Drive

General News on 02/13/2019