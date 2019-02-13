Tournaments

• March 30-31: Saturday and Sunday -- Spring 3-Person Scramble -- Kingswood Golf Course --Details forthcoming.

Women's 9-Hole Golf Association

A fun loving group, the Women's 9-Hole Golf Association, is about making friends, playing golf, and promises of warm weather and warm friendships. The typical season runs from April to September with play on Monday mornings. The Spring Brunch will be held on Monday, March 25, at Riordan Hall with more details to follow. For information, call Susan at 630-217-8214 or Jane at 479-586-1898. New players interested in signing up, the membership application and much more is on the website at sites.google.com/site/bv9wga/home.

Oldes 9-Hole Golf Group

The Oldes Golf Group in Bella Vista is seeking new members for the 2019 season which runs from April to the end of October. This is a 9-hole group and play occurs on Tuesday mornings. All play is at the Bella Vista courses, with 13 of our events at Kingswood/Berksdale. We play from the Red Tees and play a Texas Scramble every week. We welcome golfers of all skill levels and all of our weekly events are handicapped. There is a $3 entry fee per event.

Contact Barry Owen at 479-876-8432 or email to drive1954@gmail.com.

Men's 18-Hole Golf Association

The Men's Golf Association (MGA) is accepting new members to join the 2019 Tuesday golf league. Current and new members can sign up on the website at bvmga.com for the 2019 season beginning in February. Additional information regarding the MGA is also available on this website. The MGA is open to both POA members and nonPOA members. The men's league begins play on Tuesday, April 2, and ends Tuesday, Oct. 29.

About the MGA: Opportunity to socialize, meet new friends and play fun, weekly, competitive golf (games change weekly); format is organized for golfers of all ages, abilities and handicaps; easy weekly online sign-up; play in the morning or afternoon, shotgun start at the Bella Vista course of the week; spring and fall banquet and Players Cup competition.

The MGA, established in 1972, is the largest continuing golf group in Bella Vista and supports local charities. Bill Harris, membership board member, requests use of the membership sign-up option located on the website. Then forward a check in the amount of $70 to cover annual dues, payable to "MGA." Mail to: MGA Membership, Bill Harris, 2 Kirk Circle, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Men's 9-Hole Golf Association

The Men's 9 Hole Golf Association is currently accepting membership applications for the 2019 golf season. Play is on Wednesdays with tee times, four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored prizes on all holes. The association also holds a spring and fall banquet. Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website as well as from our site sites.google.com/site/bv9mga/home.

For additional information, please call Dale Schofield, membership chair, at 479-553-7067.

