Construction on the 11 Under Trails tunnel crossings beneath major roads in Bella Vista is set to begin Monday, March 4.

The first tunnel will be constructed beneath Lancashire Boulevard (Arkansas 340) between Nature Trail Lane and Cannock Drive. The project will require one-lane traffic, controlled by automated control devices. Work should be expected from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Construction plans call for nine tunnels to be built under major roadways, allowing safer travel for those on bikes and foot on the 11 Under Trails system. Ground was broken on the about 50-mile trail system in September 2018, and so far about 20 miles of trail have been completed.

The trails system was named for 11 tunnel crossings, which include the nine to be built in the central part of the city, the existing overpass beneath U.S. 71 at Pinion Creek Drive and one tunnel included in Arkansas Department of Transportation plans for future improvements to Arkansas 340 near East Chelsea Road.

Crossland Heavy Contractors was awarded the tunnel project by a vote of the Bella Vista City Council in January 2019.

Updates will be provided as construction progresses. Visit the city's website bellavistaar.gov for additional information. Residents can also sign up to receive text alerts for information such as road closures by texting the word BELLAVISTA (one word) to 77453.

Weather and other unforeseen circumstances could affect this project. We appreciate motorists' patience through this process.

Community on 02/13/2019