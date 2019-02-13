Unity Church of the Ozarks

A new Sunday six-week class, 9-10 a.m., explores the creative process in the Bible and understanding the process both biblically and metaphorically.

An invitation to the community is extended to Wednesday's class, 7-8:30 p.m., "Reading the Bible Again for the First Time," by leading biblical expert Marcus Borg, which discusses understanding tradition and reality of the Bible. This is followed with a 15-minute silent meditation.

Bella Vista Community Church

The Bella Vista Community Church has announced that it will launch the first Royal Family Kids Camp for kids in Northwest Arkansas this summer. RFK is a national organization with a mission to confront abuse and change lives. This one-week Christian camp for children in foster care, ages 7-11, is run entirely by volunteers and funded by donations. For more information, visit 390.rfk.org.

BVCC's Community Life Groups start this month. If you are interested in joining a group or learning more, please contact the church office or sign up at the information center on Sundays.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The Men's Fellowship would like to thank all those who participated in the blood drive on Jan. 14; especially the 16 people who were able to give blood.

The next Women's Book Club meets at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, in the church parlor. The theme for February is a "Book with a Person's Name in the Title." All women in the community are invited. For more information, call the church office at 479-855-2390.

PCBV's exercise class meets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m. for stretching and low-impact exercise, using a chair or a mat. Afterward, several people take a walk around the parking lot perimeter. For more information, call the church office at 479-855-2390. All Bella Vista residents are welcome.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Bella Vista Lutheran Church will have the installation of the church's Associate Pastor the Rev. Christopher Gorsche at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. A reception will follow the service. All are welcome.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. It is in need of peanut butter, jelly, sugar-free Jello and cereal. They also collect "Best Choice" PVC labels so that they can purchase items for our visiting neighbors with special needs. A container for donations is in the church narthex.

Village Bible Church

Wednesday, Feb. 13, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone in the area who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers.

Sunday, Feb. 10, Pastor Mark Voll will continue the sermon series titled "God's Mission and Jonah's Dilemma."

Tuesday, Feb. 19, the White Cross Women's Mission ministry and the ladies' KniTTogether ministry meet at 7 p.m. The ladies enjoy informal fellowship while working on projects that benefit needy children and adults in the area, as well as a hospital in Congo. The community is welcome to attend and learn more about these ministries.

Unitarian Universalists

Sunday, Feb. 17: "A River or a Rock -- The Meanings of Religious Truth" written by the Rev. Tim Temerson, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron, delivered by Suzanne Miltich.

First United Methodist Church

The Prayer Shawl Ministry meets from 10 to 11 a.m. every Friday in Room 6 for an hour of visiting and stitching. All are welcome to this meeting, especially those who would like to learn how to knit. The shawls are given to shut-ins, those who are grieving and to others in special circumstances. Each shawl is prayed over and blessed as it is being made.

Two weekly meetings of AA are hosted at the church on Mondays and Saturdays. Please call or stop by the church for more information.

