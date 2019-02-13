ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners Jan. 31 were: North/South -- first, Mike Schomaker and Ray Lynch; second, Ron Smith and Jo Bain; third, Dale Morrisett and Fay Frey.

East/West -- first, Diane Warren and Becky Minke; second, Mike Foley and Jeff LaCaze; third, Rex Butler and Ernie Grant.

Winners Feb. 5 were: North/South -- first, Doris Kenworthy and George Watson; second, Sally and Bob Dungan; third, Gary Stumbo and Dale Morrisett.

East/West -- first, Nancy Sherbondy and Jo Bain; second, Mel Briley and Jay Lacy; third, Judy Bappe and Ruth Ann Vavrinek.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Feb. 5 were: first-place team -- Lynda Delap, Harlene Meyer and Connie Knafla. Second-place team -- Richard Meyer and Roy Knafla.

Bias bowling is played every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. New players are always welcome, and no previous experience is necessary. Come join the fun. For more information, call Lynda at 913-961-0354.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Feb. 5 were: first, Melodee Neukircher and Sadie Frerking; second, Chris and Chris King; third, Stan Nuekircher and Bill Schernikau. Honorable mention -- Jack and Duffie McClellan

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome to attend. For more information and details, call 479-855-7725 or 479-715-6303.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Feb. 5 for 3-13 Rummy were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Max Waugh. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Marie Ryan.

Texas Canasta winners were: Table 1 -- first, Diane Dingmann; second, Linda Waugh.

Game play is every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. Please bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All players are welcome anytime. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Herb at 309-868-4186.

Wednesday Night Couples' Bridge

Winners Feb. 6 were: Men -- first, L. Bowman; second, Gary Nelson; third, Mike Sammer. Women -- first, Vivian Bray; second, Marie Ryan; third, Betty Sammer.

Hosts for Wednesday, Feb. 13, will be Gary and Jackie Nelson. Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome and there are no reservations or weekly obligation.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Jan. 31 were: Table 1 -- first, Nelda Tommer; second, Sadie Frerking; third, Bill Schernikau

Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Jan. 31 were: Table 1 -- first, Alice Dickey and Sheri Bone.

Play is every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Everyone is welcome anytime. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

Thursday Concordia Double Deck Pinochle

Winners Jan. 31 were: first, Marie Ryan; second, Kathy Ayres; third, Dwayne Johnson.

This group plays at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Concordia in the second-floor game room. There is no charge to play and no experience is necessary. Everyone is welcome and new players are encouraged to attend anytime. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please allow three rings.)

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Feb. 7 were: first, Wilda Werner; second, Rosie Moser; third, Mary Coppin.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No sign-up is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Feb. 1 were: Table 1 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Darlene Albers. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Bud Brehmer.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game, with no charge to play. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Feb. 2 were: Red Team (wins with a one point tie-breaker) -- Art Hamilton, Fran Fish, Marie Ryan, Sam Brehm and Joyce Hansen. Blue Team -- Lyle Meier, Bud Brehmer, Darlene Albers, Zone Dahl and Marj Shafer.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise and is a lot of fun. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. Come and join in the fun. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

Community on 02/13/2019