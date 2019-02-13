Sign in
News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bella Vista Weather Forecast by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Drawing by Elijah, Age 8

Thursday, Feb. 14

Cloudy

Precip: 20%

High: 63^Low: 27

Friday, Feb. 15

AM Clouds/PM Sun

Precip: 0%

High: 38^Low: 23

Saturday, Feb. 16

Mostly Cloudy

Precip: 30%

High: 43^Low: 28

Sunday, Feb. 17

AM Snow Showers

Precip: 30%

High: 39^Low: 29

Monday, Feb. 18

Snow Showers

Precip: 50%

High: 35^Low: 22

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Mostly Sunny

Precip: 10%

High: 36^Low: 20

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Partly Cloudy

Precip: 20%

High: 40^Low: 26

Community on 02/13/2019

Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT