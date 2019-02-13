A new AARP Smart Driver course is being offered designed for drivers older than age 50 to assist them in becoming safer drivers.

The course teaches current traffic laws, defensive driving techniques and how to operate a vehicle more safely. The course also teaches how to manage common age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time.

The course is four hours in length. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. AARP members should provide their membership cards and membership numbers when making reservations by calling 479-855-3076.

The classes being offered include:

• Thursday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m., Village Bible EFC, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd.

• Friday, Feb. 22, at 8:30 a.m., Village Insurance, 2860 Bella Vista Way

• Tuesday, March 12, at 8:30 a.m., Village Insurance, 2860 Bella Vista Way

• Friday, March 22, at 8:30 a.m., Village Insurance, 2860 Bella Vista Way

General News on 02/13/2019