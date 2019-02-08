Bella Vista firefighters resonded to a structure fire at 14 Hebrides Circle Friday morning.

The fire, which was called in at 11:20 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, appeared to start at the back of the building but the cause is still under investigation. This is the third in a series of recent home fires, following a Jan. 20 fire on Crosston Lane and a Jan. 23 fire on Sandridge Drive