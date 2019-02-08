Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista One Bella Vista firefighter runs back to the truck for a tool during the department's response to a structure fire at 14 Herbides Circle. No humans were in the building, but firefighters did recover a live cat, who survived, from the structure.
Bella Vista police and firefighters discuss the fire during the response to a structure fire at 14 Herbides Circle Friday, Feb. 8. No humans were in the building, but firefighters did recover a live cat, who survived, from the structure. The fire, which was called in at 11:20 a.m., appeared to start at the back of the building but the cause is still under investigation. This is the third in a series of recent home fires in Bella Vista, following a Jan. 20 fire on Crosston Lane and a Jan. 23 fire on Sandridge Drive.
