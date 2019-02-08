Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Assistant Principal Rachel Manus and Principal Chad Mims start the 2019 Polar Plunge in front of Cooper Elementary School on Friday morning with a temperature of 13 degrees. Because of the weather, students watched from inside while about two dozen teachers, administrators, staff members and fire fighters took the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics.
Funds raised by the Annual Polar Plunge help Cooper Elementary students get to the Special Olympics. About thirty adults — teachers, administrators, cafeteria workers, PTO members and fire fighters — participated.