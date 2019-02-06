A stop-work order was lifted and work has started to stabilize the Sunset Drive site.

Community Development Services director Doug Tapp said that excavation started last week.

"You can see they've taken out a pretty good chunk of the road," he said.

The road was initially damaged in September while work was underway for a clinic near the intersection of Sunset Drive and U.S. Highway 71.

During a rainstorm, a portion of the road slid into the construction site below.

The material under Sunset Drive was substandard, and fresh fill will be brought in, he said.

Additionally, the modified building plans -- which are expected to go to the Board of Zoning Adjustments for a variance -- no longer call for using the building's rear wall as a retaining wall but will have a separate retaining wall in place, Tapp said.

General News on 02/06/2019