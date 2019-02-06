Fayetteville resident Clayton Scroggins, 33, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 28, by the Benton County Sherriff's Office in connection with charges from multiple agencies and a felony parole violation.

The Siloam Springs Police Department charged him in connection with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of obstructing governmental operations; and the Bella Vista Police Department charged him in connection with felony theft by receiving, two counts of felony theft by receiving of a credit or debit card or account number, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor theft by receiving.

He is currently being held on a $7,500 surety bond in connection with the Siloam Springs charges and a $15,000 surety bond for the Bella Vista charges.

Scroggins was identified as the subject in a police pursuit that occurred Jan. 23 in Bella Vista.

Lt. Scott Vanatta said that Bella Vista police became involved after a suspect fleeing McDonald County Sheriff's Office deputies crossed the state line via U.S. Highway 71 in a stolen red Subaru.

Officers continued the pursuit for a while through the city and the pursuit ended when the subject turned off Arkansas Highway 340 and on to Leighton Lane, stopped at the end of the street and fled into the woods on foot.

