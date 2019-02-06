The planning commission discussed rezoning the property at 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. from R-1 residential to C-1 commercial during its Thursday, Jan. 31, work session.

Associate planner Sarah Bingham said the property is owned by the Forest Hills Church, which sets to the west of it, and the applicant is a realtor who works out of a house located near the property line between the two parcels and wants to place a sign for her business on this land.

There have been inquiries over the phone about what is being rezoned, but no comments for or against it, she said.

"It is in a good area with commercial around it," Bingham said.

Commissioner Don Robinson said he was surprised the property wasn't already zoned commercial.

Commissioner Shawki Al-Madhoun said that the commission does need to look beyond the individual requesting this change and what they wish to do with the land and consider what future property owners may do with the lot.

JB Portillo also joined the commission and filled a vacancy left by Steve Bourke when he was elected to city council.

"I'm really excited about this," she said.

Another rezoning request to change the property at 178 Evanton Road from R-1 residential to A-1 agricultural was withdrawn.

