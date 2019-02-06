Harold J. Akridge

Harold J. Akridge of Bella Vista, Ark. died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

He was born Sept. 13, 1945, in Fort Smith, Ark., to William Joe and Donna Fosteen Akridge. He graduated from Fort Smith Northside High School in 1963. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1967, with one year of service in Vietnam (1966-1967). He had a successful career with Kraft Foods in sales and marketing, retiring in 2002. He was a member of the Bella Vista Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Akridge; one son, William Joe Akridge II (Millie) of Prineville, Ore.; and three grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time. He will be laid to rest at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Shirley Beal Burks

Shirley Beal Burks, 82, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

She was born June 28, 1936, in Lynch, Ky., to Arnold and Lucy Perry. She grew up in Lynch and married her childhood sweetheart, Bud Beal, and raised a family. They had a life of traveling and boating until Bud's death. She met and married Clyde Burks in 2007.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Clyde (Bud) Beal, in 2001, and Clyde Burks, in 2009.

Survivors include two sisters, Betty Piasecki and Louise Bowman; children, Tammy Beal Thurow (Tom), Bella Vista, Micki Beal Fielder of Clarksville Tenn., and Jay Beal (Tami), Shelbyville Tenn.; three stepchildren; six grandchildren; and nine step-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Thursday, Feb. 1, 2019, at St Theodore Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Drive, Bella Vista, where she was a member. Her entombment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum in Nashville, Tenn.

Memorials may be made to St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, Bella Vista or Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.

Douglas Mead Christian

Douglas Mead Christian, 51, of Bella Vista, Ark., died unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 31,2019, at his home.

He was born Aug. 1, 1967, to Edward and Toni Christian in Hiawatha, Kan. He attended schools in Hiawatha and then attended Beloit Technical School and graduated with a certificate in heavy machinery. He was an over-the-road truck driver at the time of his death. He married Kelly Jo Mallow, Sept. 16, 2000, in Kansas City, and to this union, three children, two daughters and a son, were born. He loved spending time outside doing activities with his family. He was a hard worker and a devoted husband and father.

He was preceded in death by a nephew, Jacob Christie, in June 2018.

Survivors include his wife, Kelly Jo Mallow; daughters, Elizabeth Jane and Elison Grace; son, Jackson Mead; parents, Toni Hull and Ed and Deb Christian; brother Ed Christian Jr. (Connie) all of Hiawatha; sister, Mik Christie of Falls City, Neb.; and step-brother Jerad Enneking (Monica) of Hiawatha. He is also survived by his mother in law, Michele Mallow of Las Vegas; three sisters-in-law, Lisa Mallow of Mission, Kan., Leslie Mason (Curt) of Shawnee, Kan.; and Kindra Mallow of Las Vegas, Nev.

There will be two services held in his memory. The first service will be held in Arkansas at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory located in Bella Vista. The second service will be held in Kansas beginning with visitation at 1 p.m. and service following at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made out to the Doug Christian Memorial Fund and be sent in care of either funeral home.

Jonathan Parnell Enecks

Jonathan Parnell Enecks, 64, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at his home.

He was born Dec. 2, 1954, in Charleston, S.C., to Parnell Enecks and Elizabeth Berryman Enecks. A graduate of Kinston High School in Kinston, N.C., and East Carolina University, he began his career with Kayser-Roth Hosiery in Dayton, Tenn., and continued in various retail stores and states until landing at Walmart in 2014. He was a member of the United Methodist Church and enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by a brother, William R. Enecks.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Swafford Enecks; sons, Robert Enecks (Garana), Justin Enecks (Erin); one granddaughter; and sisters, Marian E. Dolan and Elizabeth E. Mobley.

A private service will be held at a later date. The family is being served by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, Bella Vista.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the charity of one's choice.

William 'Bill' Henry

William "Bill" Henry, 81, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Jan. 29, 2019.

He was born March 19, 1937, in Ralston, Okla., to Sam and Ruth Henry, moving to Hutchinson, Kan. as a child. He married the former Carma Lou Nelson in 1959 until her death in Dec. of 2015. He enjoyed golf, diving, dancing, karaoke and, later in life, he enjoyed trips to the casino with his loving companion, Carolyn Wall of Bella Vista. He worked on the original Walmart management team in the '70s.

Survivors include his daughters, Julie Vitale of Bentonville, and Angie Henry-Ford (Mike) of Jerseyville, Ill.; five grandchildren; and a sister, Dolores Oliver of Bella Vista.

Full military rites will be accorded at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark. A celebration of life will be held following the service at the American Legion in Bella Vista from 4 to 6 p.m.

Memorials can be made in his name to the Obama Foundation, Chicago, IL.

Karen Joy Kragt

Karen Joy Kragt, 77, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

She was born Nov. 10, 1941, to Paul and Carolyn Groeneweg, in Rock Valley, Iowa. She was baptized in 1941, made an affirmation of faith in the First Reformed Church in Rock Valley, Iowa. She attended country school for eight years and graduated from high school in 1959. She married Dr. Joel Kragt in 1961. She enjoyed golf, bridge and reading. She was a 50-year member of the PEO Sisterhood.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Norma; and brother, Joe.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Dr. Joel Kragt; her four sons, Joel (Joleen), Jeff (Debby), Steve (Nancy) and Gary (Jennifer); 14 grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; sister, Marlene (Tom) Van Holland; and brother, Wayne (Judy) Groeneweg.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m., with memorial services following at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Bella Vista Community Church, Bella Vista.

The family requests memorials be made to Bella Vista Community Church.

Lowell Kenneth Olson

Lowell (Ole) Kenneth Olson, 92, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Jan. 21, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Spring Green, Wis., to Kenneth and Esther (Rekow) Olson. He was a paratrooper in the Army during the Korean War and earned a Purple Heart for his service. He became a realtor and home builder in Madison, Wis., and founded Key Realty. He enjoyed jogging, golfing, skiing, cooking, riding his motorcycle and the Green Bay Packers; and he shared these interests with his wife, Hazel, for 58 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Esther Olson; and his brother, Dean.

Survivors include his wife, Hazel of the home; his sister, Janet Olson Suhr of Gainesville, Fla.; and son, Kent Olson.

Memorials may be directed to The Shriners Children's hospital and to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

Britt Allen Rendon

Britt Allen Rendon, 54, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, Jan.27, 2019, at the Circle of Life Legacy Village.

He was born in Sacramento, Calif., on July 1, 1964, to Robert and Betty (Sandwell) Rendon. He was married to Joy (Peterson) Rendon for 29 years at her death in June 2017. They had three children: Jasmine, Holly and Dylan. He recently retired from the Benton County Assessor's Office, where he had been employed as a senior appraiser for 28 years. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, the outdoors and listening to classic rock music.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert, and his brother, Marc.

Survivors include two daughters, Jasmine and Holly; son, Dylan; mother, Betty; and sister, Debbie Cawood.

There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville.

