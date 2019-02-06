Feb. 6-14

s Singing Valentine? Surprise a loved one with a serenade on Valentine's Day. The Go-Getters, a barbershop quartet that is part of the Barbershop Harmony Society, sing as part of a fundraiser for the group. If you would like to send a love song in four-part harmony to your Valentine, along with a rose and a card, for as little as $50, you may call 479-621-3372 to schedule a delivery time. Proceeds are used to support our Youth Outreach Workshop for local high school music students April 20.

Feb. 11

s Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Jay Wright will be calling. This is a Valentine-themed dance. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066. Please note: We will not dance Monday, Feb. 18.

Feb. 25

s Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Bob Loyd will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

March 4

s Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Kenton Sullivan will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

March 5

s The Altrusa Club of Bentonville and Bella Vista is hosting a Games Day starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5. Play games of your choice such as Bridge, Mah Jongg or Canasta. Guests will be treated to lunch, provided by local Altrusans, and all proceeds go to programs that benefit children's literacy. The event will be held at the United Lutheran Church, located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista. The entry fee, due in advance of the event, is $48 per four-person table. Please contact Peggy Rosenthal to reserve a table, at Prosenthal@dreamvacations.com.

March 15

s The Bella Vista Garden Club will host its annual "Cards and Games Party" from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Bella Vista Community Church, located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The event includes raffle drawings and lunch, with coffee, tea and water provided. Proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for students studying horticulture at Northwest Arkansas colleges and universities. The club will begin taking reservations on Sunday, Feb. 17. The cost is $12 per person, and participants should provide their own cards or game material. Reservations may be made at www.BellaVistaGardenClub.com or by calling Carol at 262-442-9345.

March 30

s The Bella Vista Fraternal Order of Police is currently conducting its annual fundraiser. Area businesses and residents are being contacted for sponsorships and ticket sales. A "Family Fun Day" will be hosted by the group from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Lakepoint Restaurant. This will include bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, appearances by Spiderman and Ariel, as well as comedy magician Joey Williams. In addition, hamburgers and hot dogs will be grilled for everyone. The FOP is raising funds for the "Shop with a Cop" program, Special Olympics, as well as many other worthwhile endeavors the lodge supports. To obtain tickets or more information, call 479-200-1186.

May 4

s Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services will host its third annual Garden Party on Saturday, May 4, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at The Peel Mansion and Heritage Gardens in Bentonville. This year, Vera Lloyd invites friends to enjoy Cinco de Mayo-themed refreshments, live music, a silent auction and a chance to learn more about the mission of Vera Lloyd. Tickets are $35 each, and tables of six are $200 each. The event is open to anyone who loves changing lives and a good fiesta. For more information, visit veralloyd.org or call 501-666-8195.

