Library Foundation

Help the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation expand the library. Your donation matters. Mail to Bella Vista Public Library Foundation, 11 Dickens Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

'Librarians Unhushed'

Tune in to library staff members Amanda and Bailley on the Bella Vista Public Library's new podcast, "Librarians Unhushed." These two gals are book lovin,' Diet Coke drinkin' chatterboxes. On the podcast, they ramble on about books, movies, life in a library and anything else that comes to mind. Podcast episodes will be published on the second Monday of the month. You'll be able to find our podcast on our website and most podcast listening services.

Adult speakerseries

Did you know that almost anywhere you stand in the Ozark Mountains (from approximately West Fork north to St. Louis), you are likely standing over a cave. Karst terrain is found all over the world and will be the subject of a presentation by Northwest Arkansas master naturalist Denis Dean at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11. Denis is also a member of the board of directors of the Bella Vista Historical Museum and has been named volunteer of the year by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and Hobbs State Park.

Teen Night: Game Show Night

Come on down! You're the next contestant on ... Teen Game Show Night! Ages 11-17 are invited to play to win at a variety of game-show-themed challenges. Join us at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15.

Kindle checkout

Kindle Paperwhites and Kindle Fires are available for checkout to patrons in good standing. Each device is loaded with several books and may be checked out for three weeks. New books are added to each device every month. See library staff for the checkout agreement and procedure.

Encore books

The Friends of the Library's used-book store is open six days a week during regular library hours, with everyday low pricing on hardbacks, DVDs, puzzles, children's books, paperbacks, biographies, health and wellness topics and much more. All proceeds of this ongoing fundraiser support the library.

Freegal Music

The library has Freegal Music, which allows patrons to listen to and download music for free through the library website. All you need is a library card. Patrons can download and keep up to three songs a week.

Exhibits

February displays are provided by Sugar Creek Model Railroad Club.

Floral arrangement

The February floral arrangement is designed and provided by Jan Grim of the Bella Vista Garden Club. Each month, a member of the Bella Vista Garden Club creates an original floral design to be displayed for patron enjoyment.

Hours and website

Regular library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with weekend hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Bella Vista Public Library is located at 11 Dickens Place. For further information on programs and services, call 479-855-1753 or visit the Library website at www.bvpl.org.

Community on 02/06/2019