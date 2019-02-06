The Bella Vista Computer Club will be meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11. Joel Ewing, BVCC president, will present "Does Windows 10 Have Privacy Issues?" Internet searches reveal comments asserting that Windows 10 invades your privacy; some even calling it spyware. Is there really any basis for those claims? What is the consensus view? And, what configuration settings might you want to check if you have any concerns?

Club meetings are free and open to the public. Meetings are held in Room 1001 on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center located at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd in Bella Vista.

Benefits of club membership include free classes on computer topics selected by the club, free remote online support at other times, and free help for any computerized device at twice-monthly Open House Help Clinic sessions.

The February class will be "Computer Security for Regular People: The Risks" presented by Justin Sell from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19.

The March classes will be "Slow PC? Let's Upgrade or Buy" presented by BVCC member Pete Opland from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13. Another class available will be "Computer Security for Regular People: Risk Mitigation" presented by Justin Sell from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19.

Advance signup is required to attend classes. The computer security classes do not need to be taken in order.

Open House Help Clinic Sessions are a free service for club members. They are held from 9 a.m. to noon the first Saturday and the third Wednesday of each month in BVCC's Training Center at the Highlands Crossings Center, Suite 208. Help Clinics for February are Saturday, Feb. 2 and Wednesday, Feb. 20. The first March Help Clinic is Saturday, March 2.

BVCC also has a Genealogy Special Interest Group that will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.

Please check our web site at www.bvcompclub.org for the latest information, detailed directions to our meeting rooms, updates to scheduled classes, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, and the most current issue of our "Bits and Bytes" newsletter at www.bvcompclub.org/PDF/B&B/2019-02.pdf.

The yearly membership fee is $20 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household.

The mailing address and application can be found under Contents at the website www.bvcompclub.org by clicking the Membership Application link. Additional information can be found on our website www.bvcompclub.org.

Community on 02/06/2019