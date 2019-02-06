Tuesday Women's Bridge Group

Winners Jan. 29 were: first, Joyce Reid; second, Jane Bunce; third, Gail Knudsen; fourth, SuLynn Hansen. Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mike's. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

Wednesday Night Couples' Bridge

Winners Jan. 30 were: Men -- first, Gary Nelson; second, Mike Clayton; third, Hilary Kruger. Women -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Jackie Nelson; third, Nadine Duffy.

Hosts for Wednesday, Feb. 6, will be Nadine Duffy and Hilary Kruger. Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome and there are no reservations or weekly obligation.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Jan. 31 were: first, Mary Coppin; second, Sue Kelley; third, Judy Stone.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No signup is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Swiss Team winners Jan. 24 were: first place team -- Jeff Star, Robert Makela, Garland Hall and Susan Hall; second place team -- Jeff LaCaze, Robert Gromatka, Val Watson and Marilyn Brown; third place team -- George Watson, Jay Lacy, Gary Nelson and Jackie Nelson.

Winners Jan. 29 were: North/South -- first, RuthAnn Vavrinek and Fay Frey; second, Sally and Bob Dungan; third, Val Watson and Ray Lynch.

East/West -- first, Len Fettig and John Frey; second, Mike Foley and Jeff LaCaze; third, Sharon Judson and Ruth Cross. Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Jan. 24 were: Table 1 -- first, Nelda Tommer; second, Kirk Greenawalt.

Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Jan. 25 were: Table 1 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Jim Callarman. Table 2 -- first, Paul Herrick; second, Kirk Greenawalt.

Table 3 -- first, Ray Brown; second, Terry McClure. High Score -- Ray Brown. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Jan. 29 for 3-13 Rummy were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Gail Wacker. Table 2 -- first, Jerry Bates; second, Max Waugh.

Texas Canasta winners were: Table 1 -- first, Diane Dingmann; second, Linda Waugh.

Gameplay is every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. Please bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All players are welcome anytime. No experience is necessary, and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Herb at 309-868-4186.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Jan. 29 were: first, Jack and Duffie McClellan; second, Melodee Neukircher and Sadie Frerking; third, Terry Woods and Cathie Whittenberger: fourth, Bill Schernikau and Stan Neukircher. Honorable mention -- Dottie and Chuck Seeley

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome to attend. For more information and details, call 479-855-7725 or 479-715-6303.

Thursday Night Euchre

Winners Jan. 24 were: Men -- first, Stan Nuekircher; second, Ron Rear; third, Wally Valenta. Honorable Mention -- Ken Gryzybowski.

Women -- first, Katie Scherz; second, Rosemary Gallea; third, Chris King; fourth, Fran Fish. Honorable Mention -- Loletia Rear.

The Euchre Club plays at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Concordia on the second floor. Everyone is welcome to play. Contact Chris King at 479-268-6036 for details.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Jan. 25 were: Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Art Hamilton. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Darlene Albert.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game, with no charge to play. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Jan. 24 were: Table 1 -- first (tie), Ray Borst and Alice Dickey. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Kathy Ayres.

Play is every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Everyone is welcome anytime. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Jan. 26 were: Red Team (wins with a one-point tie-breaker) -- Gene Reidl, Bud Bremmer, Darlene Albers, Zona Dahl and Fran Fish. Blue Team -- Virgie Reidl, Art Hamilton, Sam Brehm, George Hansen and Marj Shafer.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise and is a lot of fun. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. Come and join in the fun. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Jan. 29 were: first-place team -- Art Hamilton, Roy Knafla, Connie Knafla, Richard Meyer and Beverly Phillips. Second-place team -- Lynda Delap, Harlene Meyer, Marj Shafer, Ellie Wood and Ken Wood.

Bias bowling is played every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. New players are always welcome, and no previous experience is necessary. Come join the fun. For more information, call Lynda at 913-961-0354.

