The Bella Vista Animal Shelter board had its annual meeting Thursday, where board members were elected and financials were discussed.

The 2019 board of directors consists of president Curt Stoops, vice president Jeremy Velten, secretary Merissa Spicer, treasurer Anita Werts, executive director Deidre Knight-Matney, manager Laurie May, assistant manager Jason Winter and at-large members Karen Deal, Karin Fowler, Deb Sorenson, Anita Posey and Kim Willichowski.

"We feel very good about our new board of directors, Knight-Matney said. "We have a good group that is going to be strong going forward."

The adopted 2019 budget calls for total expenses of $356,604, with total income estimated at $340,200, leaving a $16,404 shortfall.

The largest portion of expenses is labor, coming in at $263,354 and followed by directly animal-related supplies, which totals $43,650. Other expenses include automobile expenses, insurance, maintenance, office, kennels and utilities.

Donations make up the largest portion of income, estimated at $223,500 and followed by fundraising, which is expected to bring in $60,200. Other income sources include grants, membership dues, miscellaneous income and investment income.

This year the board expects to focus on expanding fundraising, Knight-Matney said.

The shelter performed well in 2018, she said, with a 99.8% positive live-outcome rate for dogs and a 96.5% positive live-outcome rate for cats.

Of 404 dogs the shelter brought in, 400 saw positive live outcomes.

Of 232 cats, 212 survived.

Knight-Matney said there were 10 dead-on-arrival cats and 10 had to be euthanized for non-treatable illnesses.

A lot of kittens are also brought into the shelter and they provide a significant challenge, especially in the case of very young kittens, she said.

"We get so many that come in that are practically newborns with no mothers, and it's a real struggle to get them to thrive and survive," she said.

